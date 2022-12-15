Bonus Watch ’22: Who’d Like To Hire A Whole Bunch Of Goldman Sachs Bankers?

Last year, there was rancor at 200 West. The veterans who’d endured all of the things that their coddled, entitled subalterns rejected feared Goldman Sachs was losing its edge. That giving people raises mid-year in the middle of a global pandemic was the end of the “pay for performance” principle that had guided the bank since Marcus Goldman started slinging commercial paper on Wall Street 150 years ago.

As it turns out, their concerns were not misplaced. The good news is, as discussed, bonuses for the Elect will be an absolute disgrace this year, finally putting those lazy snowflakes in their place. The bad news is that the bonuses will have little or nothing to do with performance.

Goldman Sachs is considering shrinking the bonus pool for its more than 3,000 investment bankers by at least 40 per cent this year…. This year’s cuts at Goldman are set to be deeper than at peers, despite the bank navigating rising interest rates and a slowing economy better than many rivals…. “Compensation at Goldman Sachs is determined by the performance of the entire bank, not within each business area. The compensation process is not yet completed so any discussion or forecast on specific numbers is premature,” said a spokesperson for the bank, which globally employs about 49,000 staff.

Perhaps those bankers will be happy to make due with some Schadenfreude instead of stacks of cash?

Bonuses for Goldman’s roughly 400 partners may be cut by even more than at the investment bank, perhaps by as much as half, as senior bankers bear the brunt…. A person close to some of the most productive partners said many top bankers have already started looking for opportunities in private equity and alternative asset managers as they are concerned the cuts will continue.

So that’s a “no,” then?

Goldman Sachs weighs bonus cut of at least 40% at investment bank [FT]