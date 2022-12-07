Convicted Ponzi Schemers Overstated Assets By A Mere Seven Orders Of Magnitude

We’ve been covering Ponzi schemes here at Dealbreaker since day one, more or less, and the truth is, outside of the historic ones, they’re pretty much all depressingly and boringly the same. Someone or someones, either by initial design or later desperation, starts lying to investors about how things are going—and making good on those lies with other people’s money, until luck runs out. Along the way, there are usually outlandish promises, fake brokerage statements, fake returns, fake resumes, fake contracts and, of course, lavish spending by the someone or someones on themselves. Plus victims, often elderly and least able to lose everything, left out in the cold.

All of the above are true of D&T Investment’s Austin Delano Page and Brandon Alexander Teague. Indeed, the North Carolina men’s $4 million scam is hardly worth noting beyond how ordinary it is, but for one thing: The men may be guilty of one of the most lavish bits of asset inflation in the history of fraud.

The men created fake documents and promised big payouts with a $16 million brokerage account that was “broke” and had “a balance of under $7.”

Anyway, as ever, if someone comes to you guaranteeing your money plus a 70% cut of profits made thereon, it’s not a bad idea to give your local securities regulator a call before cutting the check.

Officials said that a check of the brokerage with N.C. Securities Division would have steered clients away from the operation…. The men did not have licenses or the background to sell securities.

Kings Mtn. Ponzi scheme duo after scamming $4M from victims [WNCT]

