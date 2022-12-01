Skip to main content
Epstein Estate Promises Not To Sell His Islands To A Fellow Sex Criminal

Epstein Estate Promises Not To Sell His Islands To A Fellow Sex Criminal

At least, not to any who knew Jeff Epstein personally.

At least, not to any who knew Jeff Epstein personally.

There are some, no doubt, who might feel more than a pang of sadness that they’ll no longer enjoy the, uh, hospitality offered on Great and Little St. James islands. The former private domain of convicted sex criminal Jeffrey Epstein played host at one time or another to the likes of Bill Clinton, Prince Andrew, Glenn (or is it Glen?) Dubin, Jes Staley, Leon Black and enslaved people whose traces Epstein was sure to erase from the face of his pedophile paradise. Should any of them or any other visitors be of the mind to succeed their late friend as master of one or both islands, the U.S. Virgin Islands wants to make clear that it won’t continue to tolerate all of the activities previously practiced thereon.

The settlement ends Epstein’s estate’s ownership of properties in the US Virgin Islands and certifies the islands can’t be used for illicit purposes by Epstein associates, the statement continues.

So, to recap: Sandy picnics, yes. Sex trafficking in underage girls, no.

The settlement also means that USVI Attorney General Denise George will stop being such a pain in the ass about what Epstein’s executors do with his remaining money—although the half of the proceeds from the sale of Little St. James that aren’t helping repay the $80 million in economic development tax benefits the territory paid Epstein and his various entities over the years for some reason will go to a fund benefitting victims of sex trafficking and sexual abuse, which does really seem like the very least they could do.

Jeffrey Epstein estate reaches $105 million settlement with US Virgin Islands [CNN]
Jeffrey Epstein estate settles Virgin Islands sex trafficking case for over $105 million [CNBC]

For more of the latest in litigation, regulation, deals and financial services trends, sign up for Finance Docket, a partnership between Breaking Media publications Above the Law and Dealbreaker.

Related

Screen Shot 2019-07-08 at 12.11.30 PM
News

Jeffrey Epstein Still Using Sex-Crime Trust Fund From Beyond The Grave

Well, his executors, anyway. For their own benefit. Allegedly.

Screen Shot 2019-07-08 at 12.11.30 PM
Private Equity

Virgin Islands Attorney General Curious Why Leon Black’s Name Keeps Coming Up In Her Jeff Epstein Investigation

Denise George has some questions (and document requests) for the billionaire.

Screen Shot 2019-07-08 at 12.11.30 PM
Banks

Epstein Victims Think Banks Maybe Shouldn’t Have Let Him Pay For Sex With Money From Their Accounts

Perhaps Deutsche Bank and JPMorgan Chase might have had an inkling about what a convicted sex offender was doing with those withdrawals and transfers?

Screen Shot 2019-07-08 at 12.11.30 PM
Private Equity

Leon Black Just One Of Many Illustrious People To Ignore Jeff Epstein’s Sex Criminal Past

It could have happened to any political leader or captain of industry, if you think about it.

glenndubin
Hedge Funds

Jeffrey Epstein Pal Glenn Dubin Doesn’t Know Who This Other Epstein Buddy ‘Glen Dubin’ Is

Apologies to the Virgin Islands authorities, but in spite of the shared last name, he’s got no idea where to find him.

Screen Shot 2019-07-08 at 12.11.30 PM
Private Equity

Leon Black’s Mistress Says He Tried To Do For Jeffrey Epstein What Epstein Did For So Many Others

What are “best friends” for, after all?

Screen Shot 2019-07-08 at 12.11.30 PM
Private Equity

Leon Black To Spend Even More Time With His Alibis For That Visit To Jeffrey Epstein’s Sex Island

And Jay Clayton gets to be called “Mr. Chairman” again.

Screen Shot 2019-07-08 at 12.11.30 PM
News

Second Major Sex Crime Charge Against Jeffrey Epstein Jogs Lex Wexner's Memory About Being Embezzled From That One Time

Now that you mention it, that federal sex trafficking charge is reminiscent of Les catching Epstein stealing "vast sums" of money from him back in 2007.