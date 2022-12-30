Holiday Bell: 12.29.22
Goldman CEO Solomon Says Job Cuts Are Coming Next Month [Bloomberg]
“We are conducting a careful review and while discussions are still ongoing, we anticipate our headcount reduction will take place in the first half of January,” Solomon said. “There are a variety of factors impacting the business landscape, including tightening monetary conditions that are slowing down economic activity. For our leadership team, the focus is on preparing the firm to weather these headwinds….”
“We need to proceed with caution and manage our resources wisely,” Solomon said in his message.
BlockFi Pushes for Robinhood Stake Also Claimed By FTX [WSJ]
Days before FTX filed for chapter 11 in November, Emergent pledged the Robinhood shares to BlockFi as collateral for more than $600 million in loans that BlockFi had extended to Alameda Research, a trading firm affiliated with FTX, according to recent court filings by BlockFi. FTX’s U.S. management has disputed BlockFi’s claim and said the Robinhood stake rightfully belongs to Alameda.
Credit Deals Are Going Private, Leaving Wall Street in the Cold [WSJ]
PitchBook LCD tracked 46 leveraged buyouts financed by private credit in the fourth quarter through Dec. 8, versus just one financed by the broadly syndicated loan market…. It is a reminder for investors that banks’ Wall Street capital-market businesses aren’t just facing a slow period, but also competing with alternatives.
Divided appeals court rejects 4 insider trading convictions [AP via Yahoo!]
In a dissent, Circuit Judge Richard A. Sullivan blasted the ruling. He wrote that it “effectively permits sophisticated insiders to leverage their access to confidential government information and sell it to the highest bidders — in this case, hedge funds that used the confidential information to make millions shorting the stocks of public companies affected by CMS's regulations.”
Hedge Fund Trader Andurand Says Oil Demand Could Surge [Bloomberg]
The bullish mood isn’t unanimous. Veteran analyst Gary Ross at Black Gold Investors LLC tweeted on Wednesday that oil market balances are “weak” and will deteriorate further in early 2023 as US storms curb refinery operations.
‘Great Resignation’ Turmoil Not Over [WSJ]
Retaliation by workers could become a new issue for corporate leadership, Dr. [Anthony] Klotz said. Workers who think they have been wronged might turn to bad behavior to rebalance the scales, from slacking off to stealing, he said.
Twitter outage: Elon Musk says ‘works for me’ as users report problems with website [Guardian]
According to downdetector.com, which tracks site traffic, the website became unavailable shortly before midnight GMT (11am Thursday AEDT, 7pm Wednesday EST), with outages most commonly reported on website rather than the app…. Hours later, Musk tweeted that “significant backend server architecture changes” had been made and that “Twitter should feel faster”.