Insider-Trader Chooses Friendship Over Freedom

We must admit it makes us question his shrinks’ advice, but not his mental health issues.

As we discussed back in January, it’s good to have friends who know things. In particular, it’s good to have friends who know material non-public things about publicly-traded companies thanks to their board member cousins and parents when you’re running a hedge fund, like Kris Bortnovsky does. At least, it’s good until the Feds figure the whole thing out and that friend fingers you, as Bortnovsky’s, David Schottenstein, did.

But do you know what’s even better? When that friend-turned-foe decides prison will be less deleterious to his fragile mental health than having to make good on turning on his buddy.

Schottenstein last week withdrew from his cooperation agreement, saying psychologists and a therapist advised him that testifying against his friend Shapiro at his May 2023 trial would "exacerbate" his mental health issues…. Prosecutors left open the possibility of renewing the charges, saying their investigation was ongoing.

This also means that the aforementioned Ryan Shapiro, founder of inmate transfer service provider JPay, won’t have the opportunity to do some on-the-yard testing of his product, at least for now.

U.S. Drops Insider Trading Case Against Two Florida Men [Reuters via U.S. News]

