Layoffs Watch ’22: Marcus And Other David Solomon Flights Of Fancy

Remember when he bought that home-improvement lender back in March? Yea, just as well you don’t.

At Goldman Sachs and elsewhere on Wall Street, fewer deals means less need for dealmakers. The same logic, alas, applies to consumer banking. With David Solomon ruefully forced to scale back his ambition to become Wells Fargo but worse, abandoning plans to offer checking accounts, credit cards, robo-advice and unsecured loans to everyone regardless of income or other marker of elite status, that means he needs fewer people to manage checking accounts, credit cards, robo-advice, consumer lending and the rest of it. About 400 fewer people. And he’s not waiting until next year. Sorry once again, Salt Lake City—and possibly beyond.

The latest cuts show the firm is moving beyond its annual exercise of weeding out underperforming staff, which was the focus just months ago. The CEO has recently also signaled he’s reviewing other business lines to manage headcount and limit costs.

So, uh, about that $2.24 billion D-Sol dropped on home-improvement fintech lender GreenSky, uh, nine months ago…

The bank is also reviewing its installment-lending arm GreenSky — a venture Goldman finished acquiring in March. The space for such lending has gotten crowded at a time of mounting concern about the strength of the economy. Investors were lukewarm about the deal when it was announced and have expressed concern as the business underperformed projections this year, the people familiar with the situation said.

Goldman to Cut Hundreds More Jobs as Consumer Unit Scaled Back [Bloomberg]

