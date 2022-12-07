Skip to main content
Layoffs Watch ’22: Morgan Stanley

That’s just the way it is, mate.

The inevitable pink slips, having made their way ‘round the rest of Wall Street and beyond, finally arrived at the House of Gorman yesterday: About 1,600 Morgan Stanleyites have been sent home for Christmas without a job or a holiday bonus, leaving nary a corner of the massive bank untouched.

You can blame the ongoing or upcoming recessions, the absence of deals to be made, or the tens of billions in hung deals—hi, Elon!—hanging around the bank’s neck. CEO James Gorman, in his inimitable Aussie way, has a different explanation.

“Some people are going to be let go,” Gorman said. “In most businesses, that’s what you do after many years of growth.”

Perhaps someone can slip a copy of John Mack’s new book to the survivors as security escorts the departed to the doors, as an additional reminder that there are worse things than a shit bonus.

Morgan Stanley cut about 2% of global staff on Tuesday, sources say [CNBC]

