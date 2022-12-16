Layoffs Watch ’23: Goldman Sachs

So, you survived the confusing but relatively benign annual Goldman Sachs cull of 2022. You breathed a sigh of relief: Sure, there would be more bodies to fall in 2023, but at least you’d get that one last bonus, such as it is, anyway.

Well….

The layoffs will impact every division of the bank and will likely happen in January…. The New York-based investment bank typically pays bonuses in January, and it’s possible the layoffs could be a way to preserve bonus dollars for remaining employees.

And, oh yea: There are going to be a lot fewer of those than you might expect. A whole lot fewer.

Goldman Sachs plans to lay off as many as 4,000 employees as it struggles to meet profitability targets and retreats from its gamble on Main Street banking, people familiar with the matter said. Managers across the firm have been asked to identify low performers for what could be a cut of up to 8% to its workforce early next year, the people said, with some cautioning that no final list has been drawn up.

That’s in part because David Solomon & co. are hoping (and doing all they can to ensure) that people are ready to jump before they get pushed.

The bank’s planning is ongoing through next month, and the round could be smaller than 8% when it is finalized, especially if people voluntarily leave, the person with knowledge of the situation added.

