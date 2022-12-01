Opening Bell: 12.1.22

EU and US turn up the heat on Elon Musk over Twitter [FT]

The European Commission on Wednesday threatened Musk with a ban unless Twitter abides by strict content moderation rules, as US Treasury secretary Janet Yellen indicated that Washington was reviewing his purchase of the social network…. [EU Commissioner Thierry] Breton told Musk that Twitter must adhere to a checklist of rules, including ditching an “arbitrary” approach to reinstating banned users, pursuing disinformation “aggressively” and agreeing to an “extensive independent audit” of the platform by next year.

Elon Musk says he's resolved a 'misunderstanding' with Tim Cook about Twitter potentially being yanked from Apple's App Store [BI via Yahoo!]

"Among other things, we resolved the misunderstanding about Twitter potentially being removed from the App Store," Musk wrote in the tweet. "Tim was clear that Apple never considered doing so…." Experts told Insider's Paayal Zaveri that Apple could find a reason to pull Twitter from the App Store, but it would likely refrain from doing so because of antitrust issues.

Credit Suisse shares hit fresh record low [MW via Morningstar]

Shares in the embattled lender dropped below CHF2.7 for the first time, down nearly 85% over the past five years. The bank's 5-year credit default swap spreads, which measure expectations of possible default, at one point jumped to fresh highs near 450 basis points, up from around 50 basis points a year ago…. The recent share price decline has left them trading less than 10% above the CHF2.52 offer price in the rights issue, which in turn has caused the price of the rights to subscribe to fall sharply, at one point off 50% on Thursday, according to Reuters.

Greenlight Continues to Rack Up Gains [II]

David Einhorn’s Greenlight Capital posted a 2.7 percent gain in November. It lagged the major indices, which surged between roughly 7.5 percent and 9 percent for the month. But the folks at the heavily hedged value-driven hedge fund are certainly not complaining. Greenlight is now up 31.9 percent for the year….

Hedge fund billionaire Sir Chris Hohn paid himself ‘£1.5m a day this year’ [Guardian]

The billionaire hedge fund manager Sir Chris Hohn paid himself a record-breaking $690m (£574m) this year after his Children’s Investment (TCI) fund recorded a a surge in profits.

The payout from the Mayfair-based hedge fund, where the prime minister, Rishi Sunak, worked between 2006 and 2009, is the biggest ever collected by Hohn and believed to be the highest annual amount ever paid to one person in Britain.

Yellen Vows to Colbert Her Signature on Currency Will Be Legible [Bloomberg]

“Tim Geithner and Jack Lew signed the currency and their signatures were so illegible that people made fun of them,” Yellen said Wednesday during a taping of “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” on CBS.

“Secretary Lew, he signed it with something that looked like eight circles that were connected,” she said with a laugh. “So, I knew this was something you could really screw up, and I wanted to get it right, and I practiced and I practiced….”

The notes, which will enter circulation in January, will be the first signed by a female Treasury secretary.