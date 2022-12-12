Opening Bell: 12.12.22
Amgen to buy Horizon Therapeutics in $26.4 billion deal [AP via CNBC]
Amgen had confirmed discussions were taking place and said that any offer it made for Horizon likely would be in cash.
The deal laid out Monday represents a premium of 48% to Horizon’s closing price of $78.76 before it made that late-November announcement.
The Horizon deal will give Amgen another chance to build its portfolio of rare-disease treatments after it closed in October a roughly $3.7 billion acquisition of ChemoCentryx, which focuses on autoimmune disease drugs.
Microsoft buys near 4% stake in London Stock Exchange as part of 10-year cloud deal [CNBC]
Microsoft will migrate the bourse’s data platform and other key tech infrastructure into its cloud built on Azure, the U.S. giant’s large public cloud product…. Microsoft and LSEG will also work together in developing new professional collaboration tools. LSEG has developed a product called Workspace, a data and analytics platform. The two companies will be working on advancing this product and integrating it with Microsoft Teams, the firm’s messaging app.
Inflation Forecasts Were Wrong Last Year. Should We Believe Them Now? [NYT]
“There is better reason to believe that inflation will fall this year than last year,” said Jason Furman, an economist from Harvard who was skeptical of last year’s forecasts for a quick return to normal. Still, “if you pocket all the good news and ignore the countervailing bad news, that’s a mistake.”
Investors Are Losing Faith in Cathie Wood’s ARK Innovation [WSJ]
Shares of the fund, a pandemic-era favorite largely made up of unprofitable, growth-oriented technology companies, are down 63% this year…. Ms. Wood has also been a proponent of bitcoin, which has fallen about 75% from its November 2021 peak….
Ms. Wood has called for Zoom, ARKK’s largest holding, to approach $1,500 a share in 2026, based in part on expectations of a worker backlash against returning to offices. Her bear case is for shares to trade at $700. They closed Friday at $72.16.
Michael Burry deletes Twitter account despite saying Elon Musk has his ‘trust’ [N.Y. Post]
It’s unclear what prompted Burry to delete his account, or whether his decision to leave the platform is permanent…. Days before his account disappeared, Burry claimed that he no longer planned to delete his tweets – citing his “trust” in occasional rival Musk’s handling of Twitter.
Pants Recovered From Shipwreck Sell for $114,000 at Auction [NYT]
The pants were found in a trunk belonging to John Dement, a veteran of the Mexican-American War from Oregon…. Holabird Western Americana Collections said the work pants could be affiliated with Levi Strauss because he was a major seller of dry goods during the Gold Rush and lost treasure in the shipwreck. The unlabeled pants have a five-button pattern on the fly, and the buttons are “nearly identical size and manufactured style,” further convincing the sellers that the pants could be made by, or for, Strauss, the auction catalog said.