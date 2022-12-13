Opening Bell: 12.13.22

SEC, CFTC and SDNY attorney’s office charge FTX’s Sam Bankman-Fried with defrauding investors [TechCrunch]

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has officially charged disgraced FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried (aka SBF) with defrauding investors, it revealed on Tuesday morning following his arrest in the Bahamas…. Both the Southern District of New York’s Attorney’s office and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) also filed charges against SBF in “parallel actions.”

Wall Street Hails ‘First Really Meaningful Beat’ on Inflation [Bloomberg]

The US consumer price index increased 0.1% from the prior month and was up 7.1% from a year earlier. Core CPI posted the smallest monthly advanced in more than a year…. “It will be too soon for the Fed to change their summary economic projections or the ‘dot plot’ for Wednesday’s meeting, but it should put a lid on how high the terminal rate goes.”

Musk’s Twitter disbands its Trust and Safety advisory group [AP]

The council had been scheduled to meet with Twitter representatives Monday night. But Twitter informed the group via email that it was disbanding it shortly before the meeting was to take place, according to multiple members…. The volunteer group provided expertise and guidance on how Twitter could better combat hate, harassment and other harms but didn’t have any decision-making authority and didn’t review specific content disputes. Shortly after buying Twitter for $44 billion in late October, Musk said he would form a new “content moderation council” to help make major decisions but later changed his mind.

Jeff Zucker, Former CNN President, to Lead Sports-and-Media Investment Firm RedBird IMI [WSJ]

Zucker will focus on building, buying and investing in sports, media and entertainment entities around the world with the backing of RedBird and IMI, which together are investing $1 billion in capital to fund the joint venture, the companies said…. Mr. Zucker met RedBird founder and CEO Gerry Cardinale earlier this year through a mutual friend to discuss possible opportunities. While the two executives were at Harvard University together, they had never met, they said. At the time, Mr. Zucker was also having discussions with IMI, a private company owned by the U.A.E., about potential opportunities to work together.

WeWork’s Once Robust Cash Reserves Have Dwindled, Raising Chances of Default [WSJ]

WeWork, saddled with expensive long-term leases and more than $3 billion of debt, recorded a negative cash flow of around $4.3 billion between July 2020 and September of this year. It has been able to cover its losses partly with loans and equity investments from its biggest backer, SoftBank Group Corp., which to date has sunk more than $10 billion into the business.

WeWork has burned through nearly all of it. The company has $500 million in undrawn debt commitments from SoftBank and has said it expects to end 2022 with $300 million in cash, less than one-third of what it had at the end of 2021. Its debt contracts allow it to borrow another $500 million.

Grilling company Weber to be taken private in $3.7B deal [WGN]

Investment funds managed by BDT Capital Partners LLC will buy all of the outstanding shares of Weber Inc. that they don’t already own for $8.05 per share…. Weber, based in Palatine, Illinois, went public in August 2021 at $14 a share. Shares, which were listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the “WEBR” ticker symbol, closed Friday at $6.50.