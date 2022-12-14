Skip to main content
Opening Bell: 12.14.22

Waiting for Jay-Po; Danske denouement; is that how lawyers are supposed to behave in a court proceeding; and more!

Stocks Edge Higher Ahead of Fed Decision [WSJ]
Investors were trading cautiously before the Fed’s announcement at 2 p.m. ET. The central bank is widely expected to raise its key policy rate by half a percentage point, marking a slowdown from its recent pace of policy tightening. Softer-than-expected U.S. inflation data Tuesday added to evidence that price pressures are moderating.

Danish bank pleads guilty to multi-billion dollar fraud scheme on U.S. Banks [CNN]
Danske Bank agreed forfeit over $2 billion as part of the plea agreement, according to the Justice Department, which required the bank to plead guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit bank fraud.
In addition to the criminal guilty plea, the SEC announced a separate settlement with Danske Bank over the allegations of money laundering in which the bank agreed to pay approximately $413 million.

Sam Bankman-Fried denied bail in Bahamas on FTX fraud charges, judge cites flight risk [CNBC]
His legal team is planning to fight any extradition order….
Bankman-Fried lowered his head and hugged his parents, who are both Stanford Law professors…. Bankman-Fried’s parents were animated during the proceeding, at times laughing or putting their fingers in their ears….

London suffers IPO ‘drought’ as fund raising plunges by 90% this year [CNBC]
The number of listings on European Union-based exchanges are down by a similar proportion to the U.K. so far this year, by around 66%, figures provided to CNBC by market data firm PitchBook show.
However, London has failed to notch any blockbuster IPOs that raise more than a billion pounds. The EU saw Porsche raise a mammoth 19.5 billion euros at its Frankfurt debut in September.

AIG to Officially Shut Unit That Failed in Financial Crisis [WSJ]
American International Group Inc.’s infamous Financial Products unit… caused its parent to teeter on the edge of bankruptcy…. AIGFP’s main debt, according to a bankruptcy filing: $37.4 billion owed to its parent. For its part, AIG doesn’t expect repayment of this sum.

Twitter suspends account dedicated to tracking Elon Musk’s private jet [CNBC]
The account, @ElonJet, was run by Florida college student Jack Sweeney and had amassed more than half a million followers. It tracked Musk’s plane’s location using publicly available flight data and appears to have been suspended Wednesday morning…. In early November, Musk claimed he was such a staunch advocate for free speech that he would not ban the plane tracking account, which he called a “direct personal safety risk.” 

