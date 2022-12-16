Opening Bell: 12.16.22
Musk Faces Growing Anger Over Twitter Ban of Journalists [NYT]
The silencing of prominent voices could raise the regulatory heat on Twitter, and possibly Mr. Musk’s other companies, including Tesla and SpaceX, which is a big recipient of government funding and projects. It could also hurt his push to get reluctant advertisers back onto the platform…. The billionaire tech mogul, who has described himself as a free speech absolutist, introduced a new red line this week after he claimed that a car carrying one of his children was accosted by a “crazy stalker.” The rule: Any Twitter user who publishes the live location or other personal information of someone else — an act known as doxxing — will be taken offline.
Stocks Bulls Losing Support as $4 Trillion of Options Set to Expire [Bloomberg]
Given the brutal backdrop that emerged in recent days, from a raft of rate hikes by global central banks to signs the American economy is starting to flag, worries are mounting the expiration will act as an air pocket…. The event this time coincides with the quarterly expiration of index futures in a process ominously known as triple witching. Added to that comes a rebalancing of benchmark indexes including the S&P 500. The combination tends to spark single-day volumes that rank among the highest of the year.
Americans Pessimistic About Prospects for the Economy in 2023, WSJ Poll Finds [WSJ]
Reflecting the pessimism about the economy, voters also remain gloomy about the nation’s overall direction, with 66% saying things are headed the wrong way…. The poll shows financial pressure from inflation is stabilizing, as gasoline prices and overall inflation have eased. After rising throughout 2022, the share who say higher prices are causing major financial strains has been flat since the Journal’s October survey, at about 35%.
New York Financial Regulator Issues Crypto Guidance for Banks [WSJ]
U.S. banks and foreign banks with branches in New York that are under NYDFS supervision should notify the agency at least 90 days before starting any new or significantly different crypto-related activities, according to the guidance…. NYDFS is one of the first state financial regulators to issue such guidance for banks.
Quant Hedge Funds Post Historic Returns in Ugly Year for Wall Street [Bloomberg]
AQR’s Absolute Return Strategy has surged 40.9% through November, set for its best year ever, according to a person familiar with the matter who declined to be identified discussing returns. Man’s $11.6 billion AHL Alpha is up 10.7% through November. Aspect’s Diversified fund jumped 37.9% through Dec. 7.
Billionaire investor Bill Ackman says the Fed is ‘no longer credible’ on a key metric—and change is probably coming [Fortune via Yahoo!]
“The [Federal Reserve’s] 2% inflation target is no longer credible,” Ackman wrote. “Deglobalization, the transition to alternative energy, the need to pay workers more, lower-risk, shorter supply chains are all inflationary. The Fed cannot change its target now, but will likely do so in the future.”