Opening Bell: 12.21.22

Elon Musk’s Succession Plan Comes with Strings Attached [DealBook]

He says he will resign — a majority of respondents to his poll said that he should — but whether he will, or will meaningfully give up power if he does, remain open questions…. Musk clarified on Tuesday that he still planned to oversee Twitter’s software and server teams, which, The Verge notes, is basically a lot of the company. That may mean the C.E.O. would end up overseeing the business side of Twitter, including ads and subscriptions.

Elon Musk’s security team sought for questioning over incident he cited as reason to ban journalists [CNN]

Police in South Pasadena, California, offered a different version of the incident than Musk first claimed, stating that police responded to a report of an assault with a deadly weapon just before 10 p.m. on Dec. 13. When an officer arrived, they found a 29-year-old Connecticut man, whom police described as a victim.

The man, who was not identified, said he had just exited the 110 Freeway in his vehicle when he stopped to use his phone in a parking lot. While he was parked, he told police, another car pulled in front of him and blocked his path. The driver of the second vehicle approached the man and accused him of following him on the freeway. When the suspect later left the parking lot, he struck the man with his car, police said…. Two days after the incident, on Dec. 15, police said they “learned the suspect involved in this case is believed to be a member of Elon Musk’s security team.”

Tesla Bears Are Sitting on $15 Billion in Gains This Year [WSJ]

Tesla shares have fallen 61% in 2022, including Tuesday’s 8.1% drop, dinged by the higher interest-rate environment that has sent speculative stocks tumbling back to earth. Investors have also grown increasingly concerned that Mr. Musk’s attention is divided following his takeover of Twitter Inc…. “It has not been an easy road being a Tesla bear,” said Andrew Left, the founder of Citron Research who is known for betting against stocks. “It’s been a pain-in-the-ass trade.”

Home sales tumbled more than 7% in November, the 10th straight month of declines [CNBC]

“In essence, the residential real estate market was frozen in November, resembling the sales activity seen during the Covid-19 economic lockdowns in 2020,” said Lawrence Yun, NAR’s chief economist. “The principal factor was the rapid increase in mortgage rates, which hurt housing affordability and reduced incentives for homeowners to list their homes. Plus, available housing inventory remains near historic lows.”

Citadel, Other Hedge-Fund Winners in 2022 to Return Some Profits to Clients [WSJ]

Citadel’s flagship fund gained about 32% for the year through November, benefiting from bets across the firm’s strategies, the people said. The firm plans to return some profits from all four of its funds in early January but still expects to start 2023 with more than $50 billion in assets under management, one of the people said.

Others up significantly this year, including Two Sigma, Brevan Howard Asset Management and D.E. Shaw, also have told clients in certain funds they plan to return some profits, people familiar with the firms said.

Bitcoin miner Core Scientific files for bankruptcy [Yahoo!]

Core Scientific went public through a SPAC merger in April 2021. By November of 2021, shares had closed as high as $14.32 per share. The stock has dropped more than 98% this year.