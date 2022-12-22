Opening Bell: 12.22.22

Immigration Dispute Stalls Efforts to Pass Spending Package in the Senate [NYT]

The measure is the last must-pass bill before the end of the congressional session, and senators were anxious to avoid a looming winter storm and head home for the holidays…. The largest sticking point came as Senator Mike Lee, Republican of Utah, demanded a vote on an amendment that would essentially tie some funds for the Department of Homeland Security to the continuation of pandemic-era border restrictions that a majority of Democrats oppose.

Global Hedge Fund Two Sigma Expands Into Insurance And Real Estate [Forbes]

Two Sigma is known for its data science and analytics…. “When the data is well organized we can do that instantly. It's all about organizing data and delivering that data to people at the right time with the right intelligence to make faster, better decisions,” said [Two Sigma Insurance Quantified CEO Brian] Modesitt.

AMC plunges after theater company announces capital raise, proposes reverse stock split [CNBC]

The company said it plans to raise the new equity through a sale of its APE units – a form of preferred shares referring to the “Apes” moniker adopted by meme stock investors – to Antara Capital LP at a weighted average price of $0.66 a share. On Wednesday, the APE closing price was $0.685. This reduces its debt load by $100 million, the company said.

May I Speak to a Human, Please? [NYT]

The market volatility this year has a lot of retirement savers second-guessing where they should put their money, which in turn has exposed the limitations of technology that was supposed to democratize investing…. A J.D. Power survey published in September found that dissatisfaction with digital retirement platforms has risen as the market has fallen.

New York Flags Climate Risks for Banks [WSJ]

Financial institutions of all sizes—including foreign-based banks with operations in New York—would be expected to evaluate climate risks throughout their business under guidance released Wednesday by the New York State Department of Financial Services. Banks would be called upon to look at climate-related risks when bringing on new clients and when extending credit.… The regulator doesn’t intend to stop institutions from serving specific sectors, such as oil-and-gas companies.

Steve Cohen’s Mets Spending Spree Nears $500 Million With Correa [Bloomberg]

It’s shaping up to be the very scenario that other owners feared when Cohen bought the Mets: a free-spending billionaire from Wall Street emboldened by the lack of a salary cap and undeterred by a tax system meant to keep the bigger market teams in check and maintain competitive balance. Major League Baseball introduced a so-called “Cohen tax” at the beginning of the year in the new collective bargaining agreement in an effort to constrain him…. Cohen, who grew up as Mets fan before embarking on a career in finance, said when he bought the team in 2020 that he wanted to win a World Series title within five years. And now, the Mets have emerged as a one of the betting favorites.