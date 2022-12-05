Opening Bell: 12.5.22
New ETFs Suffer Bad Timing As Growth Stocks, Crypto Sputter [WSJ]
Shares of the Fidelity Crypto Industry & Digital Payments ETF have slumped 47% since April 21, while shares of the Fidelity Metaverse ETF have fallen 16%, according to FactSet. The S&P 500 is down 7.3% over the same period.
The funds have attracted relatively modest investor interest in their first months.
AT&T settles SEC charge of disclosing nonpublic information to research analysts [Reuters via Yahoo!]
AT&T agreed to pay the penalty and three company executives agreed to pay $25,000 apiece stemming from the charges brought in March 2021, the SEC said in a statement, adding the defendants did not admit or deny the allegations in the complaint.
FX Swap Debt a $80 Trillion 'Blind Spot' Global Regulator Says [Reuters via U.S. News]
The $80 trillion-plus "hidden" debt estimate exceeds the stocks of dollar Treasury bills, repo and commercial paper combined, the [Bank for International Settlements] said. It has grown from just over $55 trillion a decade ago, while the churn of FX swap deals was almost $5 trillion a day in April, two thirds of daily global FX turnover…. "The missing dollar debt from FX swaps/forwards and currency swaps is huge," the Switzerland-based institution said, adding the lack of direct information about the scale and location of the problems was the key issue.
Defaults Loom as Poor Countries Face an Economic Storm [NYT]
Mass defaults in low-income countries are unlikely to spur a global financial crisis given the relatively small size of their economies. But the potential is causing policymakers to rethink debt sustainability in an era of rising interest rates and increasingly opaque loan transactions. In part, that’s because defaults can make it harder for countries like the United States to export goods to indebted nations, further slowing the world economy and possibly leading to widespread hunger and social unrest.
Slack CEO Stewart Butterfield is leaving Salesforce two years after deal was announced [CNBC]
He’ll be succeeded by Lidiane Jones, an executive vice president at Salesforce who joined in 2019.
Butterfield’s announced departure comes days after Salesforce said co-CEO Bret Taylor was stepping down just a year after being promoted to share the top job with Marc Benioff, Salesforce’s co-founder…. Butterfield said that the leadership changes at Slack were not related to the announcement of Taylor’s resignation from last week. “We’ve been planning this for a while,” Butterfield wrote.
Hertz settles lawsuits over hundreds of alleged false arrests [CNN]
Some of those involved in lawsuits against Hertz reported being held at gunpoint by police and spending days in jail before the false reports were worked out…. The settlement will resolve 95% of pending claims against Hertz regarding these sorts of false arrest claims, the company said.