Opening Bell: 12.7.22
The ‘SPAC King’ Is Over It [NYT]
[Chamath] Palihapitiya — once known as the “SPAC king” — said that he was promoting SPACs at a time when investors were embracing all kinds of risky trades, and that he wasn’t responsible for the cratering stock prices of the companies he took public.
Instead, he blames the Fed’s policies…. “The long-term regime in which we operate has changed,” Mr. Palihapitiya said. “That is not in the control of one human being except Jerome Powell,” he added, referring to the Fed chairman.
Activist investor calls for BlackRock CEO Fink to step down over ESG ‘hypocrisy’ [CNBC]
“In the past 18 months, Bluebell [Capital] has waged a number of campaigns to promote their climate and governance agenda.”
“BlackRock Investment Stewardship did not support their campaigns as we did not consider them to be in the best economic interests of our clients,” it said….
“We see BlackRock endorsing a number of bad practices from a governance, social and environmental perspective which is not actually in tune with what they say,” [co-founder Giuseppe] Bivona said.
Mortgage demand falls again even as rates sink further [CNBC]
“Purchase activity slowed last week, with a drop in conventional purchase applications partially offset by an increase in FHA and USDA loan applications,” noted Joel Kan, an MBA economist in a release.
Ken Griffin’s hedge fund Citadel rises again in November, bringing 2022 gains to 32% [CNBC Pro]
Citadel's multi-strategy flagship fund Wellington rallied 0.9% last month, bringing its 2022 gains to 31.8%, according to a person familiar with the returns.
Tiger Global Gains 1.4% in November, Bringing Yearly Loss to 54% [Bloomberg]
Tiger Global has been reworking its hedge fund this year following record losses. After entering 2022 with too much exposure to stocks, the firm slashed its equity holdings in the first quarter and also reduced its China shares. The firm also had to mark down some private investments.
Julian Robertson’s Art Bequest Angers Mayor in New Zealand [Bloomberg]
Mayor Wayne Brown said Auckland Art Gallery is the most “uneconomic building” in the city due to its poor visitor numbers, and raised concerns over the cost of housing of art work given by benefactors.
“If it’s a bequeath that costs us to look after the damn thing, it’s not much of a bequeath if you ask me,” Brown said at a council committee meeting on Monday.