Opening Bell: 12.9.22

Banks Should Be Wary of Crypto, Top U.S. Regulator Says [WSJ]

Noting recent “dislocations” in crypto markets, the regulator said banks should take “a careful and incremental approach” to ensure that appropriate risk management practices are in place before they engage with digital assets or expand existing business.

The OCC also advised national banks to discuss with regulators any plans to engage in digital assets, and potentially seek clearance for some activities.

FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried says he’ll testify before Congress [CNN]

He tweeted that he’s “willing to testify on [December] 13th,” and said he will “try to be helpful, and to shed what like I can” about several of lawmakers’ concerns, including FTX US’ solvency, “pathways” that could return “value” to users, what he thinks about what led to the crash, and, finally, his “own failings.”

“I had thought of myself as a model CEO, who wouldn’t become lazy or disconnected,” Bankman-Fried wrote on Twitter. “Which made it that much more destructive when I did. I’m sorry. Hopefully people can learn from the difference between who I was and who I could have been.”

Jeremy Hunt to outline plans for shake-up of City regulation [Guardian]

Hunt’s package is expected to target two key pieces of UK regulation.

They are the so-called senior managers’ regime, which holds bosses personally and financially responsible for problems that occur on their watch, and the ringfencing rules that are intended to protect everyday customers by separating their deposits from riskier investment banking operations.

FTC sues to block Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard [CNBC]

Microsoft announced plans to acquire Activision Blizzard for $68.7 billion in January, with the goal of closing it by June 2023. The deal has come under pressure from Microsoft’s competitors in gaming, such as Sony. Microsoft has repeatedly said it won’t be the world’s leader in gaming if the deal were to close, and it has vowed to provide popular “Call of Duty” games on gaming platforms other than those owned by Microsoft…. “With control of Activision’s content, Microsoft would have the ability and increased incentive to withhold or degrade Activision’s content in ways that substantially lessen competition — including competition on product quality, price, and innovation,” the FTC said in its complaint. “This loss of competition would likely result in significant harm to consumers in multiple markets at a pivotal time for the industry.”

Chris Rokos to Raise New $3 Billion After Hedge Fund Soars [Bloomberg]

The investment firm, which already runs about $15.5 billion, is raising extra money because it’s required to post higher margin with counterparties due to the more volatile climate…. Rokos gained 45% in the year to November and produced more than $5 billion in profit, putting the fund on track for its best year since inception, one of the people said.

ExxonMobil announces $50bn buyback despite political backlash [FT]

US president Joe Biden has criticised Exxon and other oil companies, saying in October they “should not be using your profits to buy back stock or for dividends . . . while a war is raging”…. The [buyback] strategy has made Exxon among the market’s top performers this year, with shares up more than 60 per cent even as the broader S&P 500 has fallen.