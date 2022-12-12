Skip to main content
Sam Bankman-Fried's Parents No Longer On The Stanford Law School Course Calendar

This makes sense.

Cryptocurrency guru Sam Bankman-Fried is in a lot of trouble following the collapse of his company FTX, and he’s not doing himself many favors as his unwillingness to shut up against the advice of counsel has law firms keeping their distance. And yet, Bankman-Fried should understand the importance of lawyers more than most, with both of his parents working at Stanford Law School.

But now, The Stanford Daily reports that SBF’s SLS parents are MIA from the upcoming schedule.

For Barbara Fried, this isn’t necessarily surprising. Fried has already taken emeritus status and doesn’t have to endure the grind of constant teaching. She informed the Stanford Daily that her decision to forego teaching this session was “long-planned” and that she hopes to teach again in the future.

That said, she might not have been able to teach even if she’d wanted to. Joseph Bankman had a tax policy course this winter, but that’s since been canceled. Whether this is the decision of the school or the professor isn’t clear, but shouldn’t come as a shock either way. With his son facing serious allegations that his multibillion-dollar empire always rested on shaky foundations, it’s hard to see how the professor could commit fully to serving the students.

Add in that the parents owned a $16.4 million property purchased for them by FTX and let’s just say “how do you report a multimillion-dollar vacation home bought with company funds?” wasn’t going to make it onto the final.

Sam Bankman-Fried’s parents will not be teaching at Stanford Law School next year [Stanford Daily]
Sam Bankman-Fried’s parents no longer on the Stanford Law School roster [Cointelegraph]

