(Signing) Bonus Watch ’22: Energy Hedge Funds

No one pretends that the last few years have been easy ones for oil traders. Their fortunes waned as the attention (and investment) paid to alternative energy sources and environmental concerns waxed, with many of their employers going belly-up. Then came the pandemic and subsequent collapse in the crude market. Even when the going’s been good, like it is now, it hasn’t been a walk in the park, what with inflation and invasion whipsawing the sector.

But, if you’ve managed to stick it out, boy oh boy has it been worth it.

This year, one oil trader scored a $5 million signing bonus after joining a multi-strategy hedge fund. It’s far from the only massive number. Signing bonuses in the $1 million to $5 million range are becoming more common, though higher payouts are seen only in exceptional cases.… The jump in activity is translating into much bigger bonuses for traders as the end of the year approaches…. In a rising number of instances, traders have been getting offers and then receiving counter-offers just as they’re about to join a new firm, headhunters said…. Even at Wall Street banks, which are contending with a slump in dealmaking, commodities traders have been somewhat insulated from the steep bonus cuts investment bankers are facing…. Hedge funds are offering about 20% to 30% of profits as a bonus, nearly double what commodity merchants typically provide, according to headhunters.

