Woman Alleges Crispin Odey Learned Nothing From Indecent Assault Trial

When you’re the sort of person who casually drops the word “colored” into on-the-record conversations with journalists, it’s perhaps to be expected—if not excused—that your sexual mores and understanding of consent may be a bit antiquated. Certainly, that was Crispin Odey’s defense against somewhat antiquated allegations of indecent assault from 1999, for which he was brought to trial only this year: Sure, he might have been a bit of a creep when he invited an attractive young banker around his home for a bit of rumpy-pumpy, and was certainly prepared to set aside his marriage vows for a night should she have been interested, which we wasn’t, but he certainly hadn’t shoved his hand up her skirt, and a court agreed, sending him on his way with his “good character intact.”

The relief of beating the rap certainly seems to have done wonders for Odey’s investment prowess, which had been very much in doubt for the last few years. As for his “good character,” well….

The Tortoise news website reported in a podcast that a woman had allegedly complained of sexual misconduct towards her by Odey - after the trial had ended./The alleged incident is said to have occurred last year but it is believed to have not been reported to the police, the Times said.

