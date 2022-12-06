Skip to main content
Woman Alleges Crispin Odey Learned Nothing From Indecent Assault Trial

Woman Alleges Crispin Odey Learned Nothing From Indecent Assault Trial

Either that or he allegedly learned he could get away with it.

Either that or he allegedly learned he could get away with it.

When you’re the sort of person who casually drops the word “colored” into on-the-record conversations with journalists, it’s perhaps to be expected—if not excused—that your sexual mores and understanding of consent may be a bit antiquated. Certainly, that was Crispin Odey’s defense against somewhat antiquated allegations of indecent assault from 1999, for which he was brought to trial only this year: Sure, he might have been a bit of a creep when he invited an attractive young banker around his home for a bit of rumpy-pumpy, and was certainly prepared to set aside his marriage vows for a night should she have been interested, which we wasn’t, but he certainly hadn’t shoved his hand up her skirt, and a court agreed, sending him on his way with his “good character intact.”

The relief of beating the rap certainly seems to have done wonders for Odey’s investment prowess, which had been very much in doubt for the last few years. As for his “good character,” well….

The Tortoise news website reported in a podcast that a woman had allegedly complained of sexual misconduct towards her by Odey - after the trial had ended./The alleged incident is said to have occurred last year but it is believed to have not been reported to the police, the Times said.

Hedge fund boss Crispin Odey faces new misconduct allegation [Times]
Multi-millionaire financier Crispin Odey, 63, faces fresh sex claims less than two years after he was cleared of indecent assault and told he could leave court with his 'good character intact' as hedge bosses vow to take allegations 'extremely seriously' [Daily Mail]

For more of the latest in litigation, regulation, deals and financial services trends, sign up for Finance Docket, a partnership between Breaking Media publications Above the Law and Dealbreaker.

Related

CrispenOdeyHEnHOuse
Hedge Funds

Indecent Assault Conviction Might Be Best Thing To Ever Happen To Odey Investors

There’s reason to think Crispin’s limited partners might be rooting against him.

CrispenOdeyHEnHOuse
Hedge Funds

Brexit- And Chicken-Loving Hedge Fund Manager Charged With Sexual Assault

Looks like Crispin Odey’s got something else in common with Boris Johnson.

CrispenOdeyHEnHOuse
Hedge Funds

Accused Sexual Assaulter Thinks Maybe It’s Not A Great Idea To Have An Accused Sexual Assaulter’s Name On A Hedge Fund

Nothing else will change, of course.

odey
Hedge Funds

Practiced Court Witness Crispin Odey Can’t Save Colleagues From Unpleasant Tax Bill

It seems you do have to pay taxes on your bonus, even if they were deferred to satisfy some other meddling regulator.

oyu tolgoi.jfif
Hedge Funds

If Courtroom-Averse Crispin Odey Won’t Sue Miner, Someone Else Will

And Odey’s not gonna like Pentwater Capital’s plans for Rio Tinto.

odey
Hedge Funds

Crispin Odey, Gabe Plotkin Going In Very Different Directions

Investors with either of them are still in the red, but only one is still stockpiling scarlet ink.

Hedge Funds

Crispin Odey Having A No Good, Very Bad March

Trouble at Poultry Manor!

CrispenOdeyHEnHOuse
Hedge Funds

We Have Good News And Bad News For Odey Asset Management Investors

He’s going to focus full-time on losing your money. (And the chickens. And defending himself against sexual assault charges.)