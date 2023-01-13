Holiday Bell: 1.13.23
Goldman Sachs Lost $3 Billion on Consumer Lending Push [WSJ]
Marcus, Goldman’s consumer-banking arm, launched in 2016 to a strong start, rolling out savings accounts, personal loans and credit cards. Its 2019 credit-card partnership with Apple Inc. signaled its ambitions to be a big player in the business.
But the unit was never profitable, and Goldman has scaled back its plan to bank the masses.
Big banks stockpile funds for possible recession, show resilience [Reuters via Yahoo]
JPM profit beat estimates, rising 6% on trading strength and said it would resume share buybacks. Bank of America reported a 2% rise in profits as higher rates boosted income. However, Citigroup Inc reported a 21% fall in profits with investment banking taking a hit. Wells Fargo reported profit fell 50% as it racked up $3 billion in costs…. Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs follow next week.
Crypto firms Genesis and Gemini charged by SEC with selling unregistered securities [CNBC]
Gemini, a crypto exchange, and Genesis, a crypto lender, partnered in February 2021 on a Gemini product called Earn, which touted yields of up to 8% for customers.
According to the SEC, Genesis loaned Gemini users’ crypto and sent a portion of the profits back to Gemini, which then deducted an agent fee, sometimes over 4%, and returned the remaining profit to its users. Genesis should have registered that product as a securities offering, SEC officials said in a complaint filed in Manhattan federal court….
In a tweet, Tyler Winklevoss said Gemini is “working hard to recover funds” and called the SEC’s action “totally counterproductive.”
BlackRock, World’s Largest Asset Manager, Buys Stake in Small-Business 401(k) Startup [WSJ]
BlackRock, the world’s largest asset manager, on Friday said it is making the investment in Human Interest Inc., a San Francisco company that has offered 401(k) plans since 2015….
Anne Ackerley, who leads BlackRock’s retirement group, said the stake in Human Interest is BlackRock’s first in the 401(k) industry…. The investment in Human Interest will help BlackRock gain insight into the growing market for small-company 401(k) plans, said Ms. Ackerley.
Companies, Lenders Clash Over Loan Spreads in Switch From Libor [WSJ]
Libor, which underpins financial contracts such as corporate loans, mortgages and interest-rate derivatives, is set to phase out on June 30, in response to a yearslong manipulation scandal….
Roughly 78%, or $1.09 trillion, of U.S. leveraged-loan deals based on dollar volume remained tied to Libor as of Jan. 12…. Investors are pushing back, forcing companies to offer them a credit spread adjustment that is usually 10 or more basis points higher, corporate advisers and investors said. The difference between SOFR and Libor can be as much as 25 basis points for loans with maturities of five to seven years.
Bed Bath & Beyond Begins Talks on Bankruptcy Loan, Takeover [Bloomberg via Yahoo!]
The talks include the potential for a so-called stalking horse bid, in which the party would also offer to buy some or all of the company’s assets in bankruptcy and set the low-end of the bidding bar so that others can’t offer less…. Bed Bath & Beyond has been getting advice from law firm Kirkland & Ellis and investment bank Lazard Ltd.
Twitter owner Elon Musk wonders if 'maybe we should spend less time on social media' [BI]
After a Twitter user tweeted that "anti-social tendencies are making people more lonely," Musk responded: "Maybe we should spend less time on social media … ?"
Musk himself is an avid Twitter user…. An Insider analysis in November found that Musk was tweeting on average once per hour in the three weeks after he bought Twitter…. Last year, Musk told the "Full Send" podcast that he wanted to cut the "terrible habit" of "immediately checking my phone" in the morning.