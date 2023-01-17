Lex Greensill’s Plans For A Pastoral Idyll Going Only Slightly Better Than His Plans For Supply-Chain Finance Funds

A mysterious man arrives in your nice, quiet little English village with big plans. He wants to turn 500 acres of publicly-owned land into an idyllic farm and community orchard, planting 100,000 trees to “rewild” the area at his own considerable expense, creating new woodlands and meadows through which a new walking path will wend, for the better enjoyment of all.

Who could possibly oppose such a thing?

A parish-council meeting this week descended into chaos and shouts of “disgrace” amid tensions over the conservation plan…. “It’s a lovely beautiful landscape and it’s got historic value—why change it?” said Susan Mann, a villager who attended Monday’s meeting. Ms. Mann, whose house backs onto the land, worries that adding a parking lot could create too much of a tourist attraction. “It’s already got unfettered access for people of the village,” she said…. “They haven’t involved the public, the people whose lives these plans affect the most,” said Mark Walsh, who walks his two dogs on the land every day.

Well, I mean, you’ll find a few NIMBYs everywhere, and admittedly a parking lot doesn’t sound very wild or conservatory. Oh, and there’s one other thing: The mysterious man in question is both Australian, which is suspicious in an of itself even when you’re not talking about a village in Cheshire, and goes by the name Lex Greensill.

Now, you must be saying, not that Australian Lex Greensill! Surely he’s still busy unwinding the $10 billion disaster that was his namesake supply-chain finance firm and trying to say out of prison. Plus, this Lex Greensill’s got a beard.

But it is indeed that Lex Greensill, who somehow managed to convince the Cheshire West and Chester Council to sell him the land despite having tried and failed to get the same council to invest with Greensill Capital. And, you know, the more you learn about the deal in question, the more it does sound like that Lex Greensill.

Mr. Greensill had planned to donate £500,000 to the parish council…. Andrew Lewis, chief executive of the council, said it had agreed to a fair price for the land and made clear that any voluntary payment to the parish was a separate matter…. At a Dec. 29 Saughall parish-council meeting, Chairman Marc Hallows said he believed Mr. Greensill had lied about donating money…. Mr. Hallows subsequently received a note from Mr. Greensill telling him his recollection was incorrect and asking him to meet before “this becomes messy and legal…” Mr. Hallows in an interview said he felt intimidated and contacted the police.

But old Lexy wasn’t through yet, even after the cops told him not to ominously invite Hallows to any further meetings, or get in touch with him directly at all. The boys in blue hadn’t said anything about having an good chin-wag about suing the parish council to kingdom come with Hallows’ vice chairman.

Mr. Young proposed a motion of no confidence in the chairman, which passed, and a motion disavowing comments that “challenged the integrity of Mr. Greensill.” Mr. Hallows gathered his belongings and moved to leave, with cries of “No, Marc, no!” from the audience. The meeting ended in disarray, with some villagers angrily reviewing what had just happened. Mr. Greensill, bearded and dressed in a yellow waistcoat, watched calmly and spoke with a few of the villagers after the meeting. No one could recall a similar evening. Several villagers repaired to the nearby pub to decompress.

Unfortunately, Greensill’s knack for getting leaders fired have waned. Luckily for him, Marc Hallows apparently doesn’t hold grudges.

The next day, the parish clerk told the council that Mr. Hallows remained chairman, as the no-confidence motion was out of order. On Wednesday, Mr. Young, the vice chairman, resigned instead. Mr. Hallows says he wants more transparency about the conservation project. Still, he said, Mr. Greensill’s plan “is a brilliant one for the village.”

Tycoon Who Blew Up a Finance Company Is Now Fighting Over Hedgerows [WSJ]

For more of the latest in litigation, regulation, deals and financial services trends, sign up for Finance Docket, a partnership between Breaking Media publications Above the Law and Dealbreaker.