Nelson Peltz Has Some Hard Truths For Mickey Mouse & Co.

Third Point’s Dan Loeb may be satisfied that all is well in the Magic Kingdom, in spite of financials gruesome enough to lead once-and-current CEO Bob Iger to knife his hand-picked successor. After all, Disney—under previous management, but all the same—agreed to his demands vis-à-vis its board of directors.

Loeb’s elder (and perhaps more hard-edged) activist, Nelson Peltz, has not been so lucky, and is also (potentially not coincidentally) less convinced that Mickey and Minnie have good reason for those smiles. So if Disney’s not willing to just do what he wants—open up its books to him, figure out who exactly will run the damned place once the 72-year-old Iger can’t anymore and stop paying people so much damned money—well then he’ll just have to make a proxy fight of it. And if he’s gonna make a proxy fight of it, well, he might just have to note that Iger, who he swears he isn’t trying to can, wasn’t such a great CEO himself all the time.

“Fox hurt this company. Fox took the dividend away. Fox turned what was once a pristine balance sheet into a mess,” Peltz said…. Peltz also said he wants to be on the board so he can get access to internal numbers and tell other members if they’re missing out on opportunities…. “I just need to speak reasonably to these people and explain to them where they went wrong or what opportunities they’re missing,” Peltz said Thursday, noting other companies where he’s sat on the board.

Disney, for obvious reasons, doesn’t want that, and so (perhaps not coincidentally) has some changes to announce.

“Iger has already taken decisive steps to realign content creation and distribution, and reposition Disney’s streaming platforms and linear broadcast and cable networks for enhanced profitability for the company,” Disney said in a statement. Disney also announced Wednesday that [new chairman Mark] Parker, who served as Nike’s chairman and CEO until 2020, will head its newly created succession planning committee…. The company announced on Tuesday several changes at its domestic theme parks, including some easier reservations, in order to improve the public perception of its business.

Disney faces proxy fight as Peltz pushes to join board [AP]

Nelson Peltz lays out his case for Disney proxy fight, slams Fox acquisition [CNBC]

