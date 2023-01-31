Noted Cheesemaker Predicts Financial Apocalypse... Eventually

Have you got a remote farm capable of supplying you and your family with the essentials (and also some award-winning cheese) when the global economy implodes (not that there will be any further cheese prizes to win)? If not, you might want to think about getting one.

[Universa Investments’ Mark Spitznagel] calls [the financial system] “objectively the greatest tinderbox-timebomb in financial history—greater than in the late 1920s, and likely with similar market consequences.” A Great Depression style wipeout is quite the call, yet Mr. Spitznagel offers no timeline and suggests that the conscious postponement of a crash has contributed to its eventual severity. The analogy—one he has employed in the past—is that monetary and fiscal firefighters have been overzealous at stamping out financial conflagrations, setting the stage for an uncontrollable blaze.

Of course, if you’re not the tilling-the-soil, speaking-to-your-goats-in-French-before-shipping-them-to-the-abatoir type, you could also just invest a bit of your money with the aforementioned Mark Spitznagel and Universa, and you’ll probably be fine no matter how many banks fail or debased the currency becomes.

Just a 2% allocation to Universa Investments, with the remaining 98% in an S&P 500 index fund, would have produced an 11.8% annualized return over the fund’s life compared with 9.6% for an index fund alone, according to Mr. Spitznagel. As he states in the letter, this means one dollar invested at the outset in the combination would be $5.20 now, with the 2 cents invested in his fund alone rising to an eye-watering $1.30. But that assumes rebalancing. The letter claims the fund alone had a mind-boggling annualized return of 114%.... The fund’s [15th] anniversary letter calculates that a month with a 20% market drop could produce a return for the fund as high as 7,835%.

Black Swan Manager Preps for Financial ‘Mega-Tinderbox-Timebomb’ [WSJ]