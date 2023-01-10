Skip to main content
Opening Bell: 1.10.23

Bed Bath & Bankruptcy; reading the tea leaves on a recession; investors shockingly less eager to pour money into crypto start-ups; and more!

Bed Bath & Beyond is running out of time [CNN]
The retailer said Tuesday that net sales fell 33%, to $1.3 billion, during its latest quarter ending November 26 compared with the same stretch a year ago. It lost $393 million during the quarter, a 42% increase from a year ago…. There is “substantial doubt about the company’s ability to continue” because of its worsening financial situation, the home goods chain said in a regulatory filing Thursday.

Jamie Dimon Says Fed May Need to Hike Interest Rates Beyond 5% [Bloomberg]
There’s a 50% chance current expectations are correct in assuming the Fed will boost its benchmark rate to about 5%, and a 50% chance that the central bank will have to go to 6%, the JPMorgan Chase & Co. chief executive officer said…. “I’m on the side that it may not be enough,” Dimon said. “We were a little slow getting going. It caught up. I don’t think there’s any harm done by waiting three or six months.”

Two global recessions in one decade? That hasn’t happened in over 80 years [CNN]
The [World Bank] now projects that the world economy will expand by just 1.7% this year, slamming developing countries that have already been hit hard by the pandemic and rising interest rates. It projects growth will tick back up to 2.7% in 2024…. As a result, “further negative shocks” — from higher inflation and even tighter monetary policy to an uptick in geopolitical tensions — could be enough to trigger recessionary conditions, according to the World Bank.

Crypto Startup Funding Falls to Lowest Level in Almost Two Years [Bloomberg]
VC firms invested $2.3 billion in crypto startups during the [fourth] quarter, a 75% drop from the same period the previous year, according to PitchBook…. Generalist VC firms that dabbled in crypto while the market was hot are likely more hesitant about the industry now, especially if they were exposed to one of its major blowups, [Galaxy Digital research head Alex] Thorn said. While such firms can turn to other areas of tech to invest in, smaller funds could be at risk if they’re dedicated solely to crypto.
“It is hard to see how some of those are going to last,” Thorn said.

U.S. subpoenas hedge funds in probe of crypto exchange Binance [WaPo]
Binance… has long frustrated financial regulators and law enforcement agencies, legal experts said. For years, Binance let users buy and sell cryptocurrency on the platform without identifying themselves, making it an easy way for people to launder ill-gotten money, said John Ghose, a former Justice Department prosecutor who specialized in cryptocurrency cases before leaving to join the private sector in 2021…. “The basis of those charges is whether there are U.S. customers,” he said. “If there are U.S. customers, there are charges for avoiding the money laundering requirements.”

Advocacy Group Calls for Checks on Private-Equity Debt [WSJ Pro]
The amount of risky corporate debt outstanding—including high-yield bonds, leveraged loans and private direct loans—has passed an estimated $5 trillion, according to a report issued Tuesday by Americans for Financial Reform, a financial-reform group in Washington, D.C.

