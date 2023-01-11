Opening Bell: 1.11.23
Flight departures resume across the United States after FAA system outage [CNN]
The agency put a ground stop order in place after its NOTAM -- or Notice to Air Missions -- system failed. The FAA lifted the order shortly before 9 a.m. ET, and the agency said normal air traffic operations were resuming across the country. It said it was still trying to determine the cause of the problem…. FlightAware, which tracks delays and cancellations, showed more than 6,100 flights to, from and within the United States as being delayed as of 10:50 a.m. ET, and more than 1,000 flights canceled so far.
Fed’s Bowman Says More Rate Hikes Needed to Curb Inflation [Bloomberg]
“In recent months, we’ve seen a decline in some measures of inflation but we have a lot more work to do, so I expect the FOMC will continue raising interest rates to tighten monetary policy, as we stated after our December meeting,” Bowman said Tuesday in prepared remarks for an event in Miami with the Florida Bankers Association…. Fresh economic projections released at the meeting showed that 17 out of 19 Fed officials see rates rising above 5% this year. No policymakers expect to cut interest rates in 2023.
As Institutional Investment in Private Equity Slows, Wealthy Investors Step In [Penta]
[There was] a nearly 42% drop in new investments to global private-equity funds through the third quarter last year from 2021, according to Preqin, a London-based data and analysis firm focused on private markets. The firm expects another 2.6% drop this year…. According to Hamilton Lane, only 29% of high-net-worth investors invest in private markets, but the firm expects that percentage to rise to 46% by 2024.
Hedge Fund Clients Seek Out Stock-Pickers After Tough 2022 [Bloomberg]
Hedge fund clients profited most by investing in macro and multi-strategy hedge funds last year — and many of them are betting the same strategies will be winners again in 2023…. Jon Caplis, head of hedge fund research firm PivotalPath, said managers and investors he’s spoken with are most enthusiastic about credit, global macro and some stock-pickers.
While some clients told him they expect technology-focused funds — last year’s worst performers — to continue to struggle, they’re more optimistic about other equity funds, including those focused on biotech and health care.
Biggest Ever Bear-Market Bounces Create Unending Pain for Shorts [Bloomberg via Yahoo!]
The hardships of being short were made vivid Tuesday as a Goldman Sachs Group Inc. basket of most-hated stocks climbed more than 4%, saddling bears with losses. While the S&P 500 have alternated between gains and losses into 2023, each up day overpowered the previous down session, resulting in an overall gain that marked the market’s best start to a year since 2019.
Such a bounce, landing right after hedge funds spent December raising bearish positions and retail traders dumped stocks in droves, has been a prescription for pain playing out over the past 12 months. Skeptics had their conviction tested by bear-market rallies on a scale almost without precedents.
Elliott Portfolio Manager De La Riviere Leaves Activist Firm [Bloomberg]
[Sebastien] De La Riviere, who worked in Elliott’s London office, left the firm earlier this month, the people said, asking not to be identified because the information is private. He helped run some of Elliott’s major health-care investments including its positions in German medical company Fresenius SE and British drugmaker GSK Plc…. Elliott’s global health-care team will continue to be overseen by senior portfolio manager Marc Steinberg, one person said.