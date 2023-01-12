Opening Bell: 1.12.23
Inflation has now been slowing for 6 straight months—and just saw its first actual decline since May 2020 [Fortune]
Inflation declined to 6.5% in December compared with a year earlier, the government said Thursday…. On a monthly basis, prices actually slipped 0.1% from November to December…. Behind much of the decline in overall inflation are falling gas prices. The national average price of a gallon of gas has tumbled from a $5 in June to $3.27 as of Wednesday, according to AAA.
CEOs say they expect a US recession, but most think it will be short [WSJ via Mint]
Significant majorities of corporate leaders outside China and Japan expect growth to return by late 2023 or the first half of 2024, according to an annual survey of more than 1,100 executives by the Conference Board…. As a result, executives said their response to a downturn would likely diverge from past playbooks, when hiring freezes and layoffs tended to be among companies’ first responses…. U.S. CEOs said they were more likely to focus on innovation, emphasize higher-growth business lines, protect margins with pricing strategies, invest in marketing and cut administrative and discretionary spending. European CEOs said they favored delaying capital investment over job cuts.
Citigroup to Launch Search for New Wealth-Management Chief [WSJ]
Jim O’Donnell, global wealth-management chief, will become a vice chairman of the bank and head of senior client engagement, according to people familiar with the matter, where the longtime markets executive will collaborate with major clients and chief executives…. The wealth business has fallen behind its revenue targets, according to people familiar with the matter, and is slowing some investments and cutting costs. Mr. O’Donnell and Anand Selva, who runs Citigroup’s consumer bank, sometimes clashed in the attempt to combine businesses, they added.
BNP Paribas Expands South Florida Reach With New Miami Office [Bloomberg]
BNP Paribas Securities Corp. signed a 7 ½-year lease for space at 801 Brickell Ave., in Miami’s financial hub, that could accommodate nearly 50 employees across credit, equities and macro products…. BNP’s Miami hub will focus on adding new clients in South Florida, and also provide a gateway to fresh business in Latin America and other areas. The company plans to find current employees willing to move to the region first, before expanding its search to local candidates.
Paul Tudor Jones, hedge fund billionaire, wants to do away with ‘ESG’ [CNBC]
“ESG is incorrectly characterized,” Tudor Jones said on “Squawk Box” on Tuesday. “Certainly, by what the American public tells us, it should be SGE.”
The specific component of “S” that Tudor Jones says should be the focus is workers and job creation…. “It’s really clear if you do what the vast majority of Americans want, your company is going to be rewarded in its stock performance,” he said.
Twitter Said to Consider Selling User Names to Boost Revenue [NYT]
Engineers have discussed running online auctions where people can bid for the user names, which are the words, numbers or string of characters that follow the @ sign by which accounts are identified on the platform…. Mr. Musk said last month that he wanted to start eliminating inactive accounts on Twitter and free up 1.5 billion user names….
Twitter’s rules forbid the buying and selling of handles.