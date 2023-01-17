Skip to main content
Opening Bell: 1.17.23

Opening Bell: 1.17.23

Bad news for Goldman, China, Elon; good news for Morgan Stanley and Credit Suisse; and more mixed news for others!

Bad news for Goldman, China, Elon; good news for Morgan Stanley and Credit Suisse; and more mixed news for others!

At Goldman Sachs, a $1.3 Billion Profit Is Cause for Alarm [NYT]
Goldman did not just make significantly less money than expected in the fourth quarter of last year — $1.3 billion, down nearly 70 percent from the same period a year earlier — it also set aside nearly $1 billion to cover future loan losses, suggesting rising pessimism about what is to come…. Goldman’s rivals must navigate the same economic headwinds, with volatile markets and higher interest rates that are holding back corporate deal-making, but they appear to be managing it with a bit more fortitude. Morgan Stanley, which also published earnings Tuesday, reported more than $2 billion in profit for the fourth quarter, a 40 percent decline from the previous year, and said it set aside just $87 million for loan losses.

China posts one of its worst economic performances in decades because of Covid [CNN]
China’s economy expanded by just 3% in 2022, far below the government’s own target, marking one of the worst performances in nearly half a century…. The statistics bureau also revealed that China’s population shrank. The country had 1.4118 billion people in 2022, down some 850,000 people compared to 2021. Analysts said the decline was the first since 1961.

Hedge fund manager Boaz Weinstein bets market is wrong on Credit Suisse [Reuters]
Weinstein told Reuters that he holds a dual long and short position on Credit Suisse's credit default swaps (CDS), derivative contracts that offer insurance protection and pay out when a company defaults on its debt. He is long 2-year and short 10-year protection on the bank.
"The curve trade in Credit Suisse reflects my view that one way or the other, in the next two years the drama around Credit Suisse will resolve for better or for worse. I believe it will be for better and that they recover," said Weinstein, offering a glimpse of his trading strategy.

Elon Musk’s Tesla Tweets Could Cost Him Billions More — in Court [Bloomberg via Yahoo!]
The Tesla Inc. chief executive officer is set to be the star witness at a jury trial that starts Tuesday in San Francisco federal court over his infamous tweets 4 1/2 years ago about a plan to take the electric-car maker private with “funding secured….”
US District Judge Edward Chen has already hobbled Musk with a pretrial ruling that the tweets were reckless and false — and he will tell the 12-member jury to assume that from the get-go, to set the parameters of the trial.

Disney defends Iger, says activist Peltz has ‘no track record’ in big media [CNBC]
The company also defended CEO Bob Iger’s past acquisitions and said Peltz didn’t have an understanding of Disney’s business, lacked the skills to drive shareholder value and presented no strategy.

Activist Investor Ryan Cohen Takes Stake in Alibaba and Pushes for More Stock Buybacks [WSJ]
Mr. Cohen, known as the meme-stock king for helping ignite explosive rallies in GameStop Corp. and others, built the stake in the second half of last year…. Subsequent to Mr. Cohen’s initial communication, Alibaba in November announced its board approved expanding the company’s share-repurchase program by $15 billion, to $40 billion, while also extending it through March of 2025. 

Photo: Getty Images.
