Opening Bell: 1.18.23
Microsoft is laying off 10,000 employees [CNN]
“No one can defy gravity and gravity here is inflation-adjusted economic growth,” [CEO Satya Nadella] told WEF founder Klaus Schwab in a livestreamed discussion…. Microsoft had approximately 221,000 full-time employees globally as of June 30, 2022, according to a US Securities and Exchange Commission filing, with some 122,000 of those staffers based in the United States.
Coinbase says it will halt operations in Japan [Reuters via CNN]
All Coinbase Japan customers will have until Feb. 16 to withdraw their fiat and crypto holdings, the company said in a blog post.
Coinbase’s decision to exit comes only a few weeks after rival exchange Kraken said it, too, would cease its operations in Japan this month.
FTX says $415 million of crypto was hacked [CNBC]
Another $2 million of hedge fund Alameda Research’s crypto also was stolen, it said….
FTX’s advisors are also reviewing a $2.1 billion share repurchase payment from FTX to crypto exchange Binance in the third quarter of 2021…. “I think we’ll leave that to the lawyers,” [Binance CEO Changpeng] Zhao said, when asked if he was prepared to send the money back.
Fight to Regulate Crypto at Crossroads as Ripple Ruling Looms [Bloomberg]
“You just have to imagine that the judges will be influenced by the investor losses they’ve seen,” [Davis Polk partner Joseph] Hall said. “And the SEC will make clear to them that if you rule the other way, we will not have the tools that we need to fight this kind of activity.”
9 Out Of 10 Hedge Fund Stars Will Use Ai In 2023 [press release]
According to the new Market Makers report, using Ai for analyzing trades has become increasingly commonplace at Jane Street, Barclays, HSBC, Apollo, [and] Bridgewater Associates.
Twitter is auctioning off espresso machines and kegerators from its San Francisco headquarters [CNBC]
Among the numerous kitchen supplies that Twitter is selling includes a rotisserie cooker, multiple refrigerators and pizza ovens. Some of the office equipment include numerous televisions, desks, and conferencing gear.
The company is even selling a neon electrical sign that prominently displays the company’s corporate bird logo. As of Monday afternoon, someone has placed a bid of $17,500 for the neon sign.