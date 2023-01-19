Opening Bell: 1.19.23

US hits debt ceiling, prompting Treasury to take extraordinary measures [CNN]

Yellen said it’s unlikely the government will exhaust its cash and the emergency maneuvers before early June, though she noted there is “considerable uncertainty” around that forecast.

U.S. weekly jobless claims unexpectedly fall [Reuters via CNBC]

Initial claims for state unemployment benefits dropped 15,000 to a seasonally adjusted 190,000 for the week ended Jan. 14, the Labor Department said on Thursday. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast 214,000 claims for the latest week…. Economists cautioned against reading the technology layoffs as flagging a deterioration in labor market conditions, arguing that these companies were right-sizing after over-hiring during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Big Hedge Funds Are Top Performers, for a Change [WSJ]

For the first time since 2018, larger hedge funds outperformed smaller hedge funds. The evidence: HFRI Fund Weighted Composite Index, which gives equal weight to funds of all sizes, fell -4.25% in 2022, while the HFRI Asset Weighted Composite Index, which gives more weighting to the larger funds, rose: 0.97%....

Bigger funds are more likely than smaller funds to focus on quantitative, arbitrage and other strategies that don’t rely on rising markets to generate profits, investors say. That was an advantage in 2022, a year in which both stocks and bonds tumbled.

The Federal Reserve is testing how climate change could hurt big banks [CNN]

“The pilot exercise includes physical risk scenarios with different levels of severity affecting residential and commercial real estate portfolios in the Northeastern United States and directs each bank to consider the impact of additional physical risk shocks for their real estate portfolios in another region of the country,” wrote the Fed…. In its announcement the Federal Reserve stressed that the exercise “is exploratory in nature and does not have capital consequences.” It also said that it would not publish individual banks’ results.

Crypto Media Outlet CoinDesk Taps Bankers for Potential Sale [WSJ]

CoinDesk’s parent company, Digital Currency Group Inc., or DCG, has received multiple unsolicited offers north of $200 million in the past few months, according to people familiar with the matter…. Amid fallout in the crypto industry since FTX’s collapse, DCG is staring down its own troubles. Other DCG businesses, such as fund manager Grayscale Investments and bitcoin miner Foundry also face significant challenges.

Musk Has ‘More to Lose’ If He Tries to Skip Twitter Debt Payment [Bloomberg]

A group of seven banks, led by Morgan Stanley, own the debt. The drama around Musk’s acquisition and volatile markets left them saddled with the loans, which they normally would have offloaded to investors.

Now, after they lost some $4 billion on paper for backing Musk’s Twitter bid, market onlookers see little reason for the banks to go along with any unexpected maneuvers near the interest-payment deadline, roughly around Jan. 27….

“Whether he cares whether he loses that or not, that’s a whole different question. He certainly behaves differently than what normal people would do in those situations.”