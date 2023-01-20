Opening Bell: 1.20.23

Consumer Prices Plateau as Inflation Slows to Prepandemic Levels [WSJ]

Inflation observed during the past six months would extend to prices rising 1.9% over the course of a year, close to the average annual rate of 1.7% between 2010 and 2020…. The decline in transportation costs in recent months has been offset, in part, by rising rents, as landlords have increased prices to keep pace with inflation and higher interest rates have driven up mortgage costs.

The ‘greatest tragedy’ would be if central banks don’t finish the job on inflation, Larry Summers says [CNBC]

“Hyperpopulists lost elections and accepted their defeat, Europe has not frozen, recession has not come, China has adjusted its policies towards the world and inflation has decelerated. Those are all positive things and reasons why we should feel better than we felt a few months ago,” Summers told CNBC’s Geoff Cutmore.

“But relief must not become complacency. Inflation is down, but just as transitory factors elevated inflation earlier, transitory factors have contributed to the declines that we’ve seen in inflation and as in many journeys, the last part of a journey is often the hardest.”

Google parent to lay off 12,000 workers as AI focus intensifies [Reuters via Yahoo!]

Alphabet faced "a different economic reality" from the past two years when it rapidly expanded headcount, decisions for which [CEO Sundar] Pichai said he took "full responsibility…." Still, he said, Google was gearing up "to share some entirely new experiences for users, developers and businesses," and the company has "a substantial opportunity in front of us with AI across our products."

Hedge fund industry lost $125 bln worth of assets in 2022 – HFR [Reuters via Yahoo!]

Investors rethought putting their money into hedge funds, leading to a net outflow of $55 billion in assets, making it the largest capital flight from the industry since 2016, HFR said…. The only kind of hedge fund strategy that saw an increase of investor money was the $4.3 billion that flew into event-driven mergers and acquisition and credit funds.

Billionaire Chris Hohn’s 13-Year Winning Streak at TCI Ends With Fund Slumping 18% [Bloomberg]

It was the fund’s second annual loss since it launched in 2004… caused by the firm’s top bets such as Alphabet Inc and Microsoft Corp., which plunged as growth stocks sold off amid rising interest rates last year…. Most recently, Hohn took on Google parent Alphabet Inc. and said the firm needs to take “aggressive action” to reduce expenses and scale back an overgrown headcount.

Global Minimum Tax Could Bring Governments Higher Revenues Than Thought [WSJ]

[The OECD] now expects the minimum tax to boost revenues by $200 billion annually, rather than the $150 billion forecast previously. And it sees $200 billion in existing revenues that would be reallocated, up from $125 billion previously. The OECD also thinks the reallocation of taxing rights would generate new revenue of between $13 billion and $36 billion.