Opening Bell: 1.26.23
The US economy grew by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, more than expected [CNN]
The robust economic growth registered during the fourth quarter was mostly fueled by a “shockingly resilient consumer,” said John Leer, chief economist of Morning Consult.
However, there are signs that’s starting to wane, he said.
JPMorgan’s Kolanovic Says Stock Rally to Clash With Slowdown [Bloomberg via Yahoo!]
“Fundamentals are deteriorating, and the market has been moving up. So that has to clash at some point,” the bank’s chief global markets strategist and co-head of global research said in a TV interview with CNBC. He expects a recession in the US and Europe, as interest rates rise and consumers become less resilient…. Eventually, “something will have to give and Fed will need to flinch” as current interest rates are too high to be sustainable for the economy and financial markets in the long term./The economy will get much worse, causing the Federal Reserve to react, which will eventually support stocks, he said. “We still are hoping that there will be some kind of backstop.”
Elizabeth Warren: Crypto giants are ‘collapsing under the weight of their own fraud’ [CNN]
“And when they sink, they take a lot of honest investors down with them,” Warren (D-Mass.) added…. Warren on Wednesday called on regulators, including the Securities and Exchange Commission and banking authorities, to double down on the tools they already have. They need to protect consumers, educate investors and pursue “meaningful consequences” for bad actors, she said.
Libor Is Still Due to Die, but Companies May Use Extensions [WSJ]
Some of them might choose to wait even longer, either by rolling over existing Libor-linked loans for as long as 12 months just before the phaseout or potentially by using a so-called synthetic Libor now under consideration by U.K. regulators…. About 9% of outstanding U.S. leveraged loans tied to Libor have no successor listed as of Jan. 20….
Treasury Warns of Russia Elites Evading Sanctions in Real Estate [Bloomberg]
Sanctioned Russians may be trying to evade detection by investing in projects that are less likely to draw public or media attention, eschewing luxury for more modest real estate projects, which could include investments ranging from offices to apartment buildings, according to the FinCEN alert. Individuals under sanctions may also invest in all types of different markets across the US, not limiting purchases to big cities.
Adani Group Calls Fraud Allegations Baseless, Bemoans Stock Moves [WSJ]
Adani Group’s seven listed companies lost a total of $10 billion in market value on Wednesday after New York-based Hindenburg accused the Indian conglomerate of wide-ranging fraud, including the use of shell companies to manipulate its share prices…. Adani Group’s Chief Financial Officer Jugeshinder Singh [stood] in front of an Indian flag… denouncing the report as full of “baseless and discredited allegations.”