Opening Bell: 1.30.22

Thank Joe Biden for Stocks’ Bounce—Trump and Obama, Too [WSJ]

Calculations done in October by Doug Ramsey at Leuthold Group show that, over the past 96 years, the returns for small-capitalization stocks starting in May of a midterm year through the same October averaged negative 2.3%. The return over the following six months has been positive 19.2%. Those numbers aren’t even annualized….

To the extent one believes that history will rhyme, there might be even more good news from market numerology: Last year’s bear market low could prove enduring. The “Decennial Pattern” supposedly shows that major bear market bottoms have been made over the same period in years ending with “2”—1932, 1942, 1962, 1982 and 2002.

Banks Brace for More Consumers to Fall Behind on Their Loans [WSJ]

There are signs that some households are coming under pressure. Borrowers have put more purchases on credit cards, but they chipped away at balances at a slower rate. Delinquency rates on credit cards and consumer loans in the fourth quarter approached or hit levels they were at before the pandemic, when stimulus and lower spending on services allowed consumers to bulk up their savings and pay down debt.

Biden, McCarthy to discuss debt limit in talks on Wednesday [AP]

The speaker pledged that cuts to Social Security and Medicare would be off the table…. Asked whether he would make a guarantee, McCarthy said, “There will not be a default,” though he suggested that declaration depended on the willingness of Biden and Democrats to negotiate.

Adani slams US short seller ‘attack on India’ as stock rout hits $70 billion [CNN]

The Adani Group had already denounced the Hindenburg report as “baseless” and “malicious” in its initial response a few hours after the report’s release, and said Thursday that it was considering legal action. It followed that on Sunday with a long and angry rebuttal running to more than 400 pages, in which it called Hindenburg’s allegations “baseless and discredited” and said the research firm had an “ulterior motive….” Hindenburg responded to Adani’s rebuttal by saying “fraud cannot be obfuscated by nationalism.”

Investors Who Bet on Bitcoin Fund in Retirement Accounts Pay the Price [WSJ]

For many years, individual investors used the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust as a way to bet on bitcoin in their retirement accounts…. On Thursday, GBTC traded at a 42% discount to bitcoin’s price of around $23,000.

Politicians Want to Keep Money Out of E.S.G. Funds. Could It Backfire? [NYT]

“Pulling money away from BlackRock and giving it to someone who will charge us four times as much is not the right thing for our members,” [North Carolina Treasurer Dale Folwell] said in an interview…. “There is a cognitive dissonance between political narratives and people’s practical obligations,” [Columbia University senior fellow Cynthia Hanawalt] said. “If there is reason to believe that companies are vulnerable to climate risk or the impact of some other E.S.G. factor, fiduciaries are obligated to consider those factors.”