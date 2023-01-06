Opening Bell: 1.6.23
Kevin McCarthy’s Business Ties Complicate His Rise to Power [DealBook]
Mr. McCarthy’s critics say he’s too friendly with Big Tech. The ultraconservatives who have stymied his rise to power list a number of big objections with Mr. McCarthy. They say that he isn’t sufficiently committed to right-wing causes and that he hasn’t pushed back enough against perceived anti-conservative bias on social media…. Jeff Miller, a political adviser to Mr. McCarthy, also represents Apple and Amazon, and two former staff members are now Big Tech lobbyists. Meanwhile, Mr. McCarthy has benefited from tens of thousands of dollars in donations from tech companies and executives.
The US economy added 223,000 jobs in December [CNN]
Economists were expecting 200,000 job gains for the last month of the year…. Including last month’s gains, which are subject to revision, the economy added close to 4.5 million jobs in 2022. That’s the second-highest-ever total, after the 6.7 million jobs added in 2021 — a boomerang from 2020’s 9.3 million job losses.
Tesla Set to Fall Below Meta in Big Tech Market Cap Reshuffle [Bloomberg]
With Tesla shares down as much as 6.7% in US premarket trading on Friday, its market capitalization looks set to fall below that of Meta, having at one point last year been almost three times the size of the latter.
Euro zone inflation rate slides to 9.2% as energy price surge cools [CNBC]
Interest rates will “get to 3(%) and probably have to hold that all through the year even as the recession becomes more and more evident,” Hetal Mehta of Legal & General Investment Management told CNBC’s “Street Signs Europe” on Thursday.
U.S. SEC charges hits former BlackRock portfolio manager with $250,000 penalty [Reuters]
The SEC said that Randy Robertson, the portfolio manager, did not properly disclose a relationship he had with a film distribution company in which the fund he managed for BlackRock invested millions.
Fidelity is writing down its Twitter investment—will Sequoia and a16z be next? [Fortune]
Fidelity docked the value of its Twitter holdings by approximately 56%, according to disclosures.