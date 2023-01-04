Priestly Hedge Fund Manager Needs God’s Absolution, Because He’s Not Getting It From The Courts

Emmanuel (née Gregory) Lemelson is priest and a hedge-fund manager. And, in spite of his claims to run that hedge fund in strict adherence to Christian ethics, he’s also a liar (a violation of the Eighth Commandment, for what it’s worth), at least according to the jury who heard evidence of his bearing false witness against Ligand Pharmaceuticals.

Now, at first glance, it looks like Father Lemelson got off rather easily for these sins. To begin with, the jury also found that he’d not also violated the Ninth Amendment by defrauding either his own investors or Ligand’s and thereby stealing from them. He hasn’t been defrocked. And he was fined a mere $160,000 for his lies, quite a bit less than the $2.2 million the Securities and Exchange Commission sought.

But the judge in his case also imposed the further sanction of requiring him not to lie (or violate any other securities laws or regulations), which you think wouldn’t be much of a hardship given Lemelson’s (admittedly loosely adhered to) commitment to investing only as Christ would. But this rather innocuous-seeming injunction opens the door for the SEC to reduce him from hedge fund manager-priest to a mere priest via a ban from the securities industry. So Lemelson appealed to a higher power: the First Amendment.

Alas, like many of his fellow Donald Trump supporters (Lemelson offered the ex-prez and noted Bible reader his blessing at a 2015 New Hampshire rally), the good father seems to misunderstand that bit of the Constitution as much as he does those bits of Exodus and Deuteronomy.

Some of the statements made by Gregory Lemelson, also known as Father Emmanuel Lemelson, were factual, not opinions that would potentially be protected under the First Amendment, Judge Sandra L. Lynch said for the appeals court. And the Securities and Exchange Commission presented enough evidence for a jury to find in its favor, Lynch said.

Looks like Lemelson might have to seek rather prompter payments of his priestly honoraria going forward.

Priest Who Ran Hedge Fund Sees $160,000 Penalty to SEC Affirmed [Bloomberg Law]

For more of the latest in litigation, regulation, deals and financial services trends, sign up for Finance Docket, a partnership between Breaking Media publications Above the Law and Dealbreaker.