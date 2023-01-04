Skip to main content
Priestly Hedge Fund Manager Needs God’s Absolution, Because He’s Not Getting It From The Courts

Priestly Hedge Fund Manager Needs God’s Absolution, Because He’s Not Getting It From The Courts

Which also means Emmanuel Lemelson may soon have to drop the “hedge fund manager” bit from his unusual title.

Emmanuel Lemelson/Twitter

Which also means Emmanuel Lemelson may soon have to drop the “hedge fund manager” bit from his unusual title.

Emmanuel (née Gregory) Lemelson is priest and a hedge-fund manager. And, in spite of his claims to run that hedge fund in strict adherence to Christian ethics, he’s also a liar (a violation of the Eighth Commandment, for what it’s worth), at least according to the jury who heard evidence of his bearing false witness against Ligand Pharmaceuticals.

Now, at first glance, it looks like Father Lemelson got off rather easily for these sins. To begin with, the jury also found that he’d not also violated the Ninth Amendment by defrauding either his own investors or Ligand’s and thereby stealing from them. He hasn’t been defrocked. And he was fined a mere $160,000 for his lies, quite a bit less than the $2.2 million the Securities and Exchange Commission sought.

But the judge in his case also imposed the further sanction of requiring him not to lie (or violate any other securities laws or regulations), which you think wouldn’t be much of a hardship given Lemelson’s (admittedly loosely adhered to) commitment to investing only as Christ would. But this rather innocuous-seeming injunction opens the door for the SEC to reduce him from hedge fund manager-priest to a mere priest via a ban from the securities industry. So Lemelson appealed to a higher power: the First Amendment.

Alas, like many of his fellow Donald Trump supporters (Lemelson offered the ex-prez and noted Bible reader his blessing at a 2015 New Hampshire rally), the good father seems to misunderstand that bit of the Constitution as much as he does those bits of Exodus and Deuteronomy.

Some of the statements made by Gregory Lemelson, also known as Father Emmanuel Lemelson, were factual, not opinions that would potentially be protected under the First Amendment, Judge Sandra L. Lynch said for the appeals court. And the Securities and Exchange Commission presented enough evidence for a jury to find in its favor, Lynch said.

Looks like Lemelson might have to seek rather prompter payments of his priestly honoraria going forward.

Priest Who Ran Hedge Fund Sees $160,000 Penalty to SEC Affirmed [Bloomberg Law]

For more of the latest in litigation, regulation, deals and financial services trends, sign up for Finance Docket, a partnership between Breaking Media publications Above the Law and Dealbreaker.

Related

ten commandents
Hedge Funds

Priestly Hedge Fund Manager Broke Ninth Commandment, But Crucially Not The Eighth

This is an important distinction in the annals of securities law.

By Chris Potter (Flickr: 3D Judges Gavel) [CC BY 2.0], via Wikimedia Commons
Hedge Funds

God’s Own Hedge Fund Manager Violates Judge’s Commandment

Protective orders may not be binding in the Kingdom of Heaven, but here in the fallen world they still must be obeyed.

(Getty Images)
Hedge Funds

For Once, Guy Claiming Religious Discrimination May Be On To Something

Emmanuel Lemelson may not have the power of prophecy he claims, but he sure does seem to have gotten jobbed by the SEC and a company he shorted.

laptop
Hedge Funds

What Does Andrew Left Like Less: Getting Slaughtered By Redditors Or Having The FBI Show Up At His Door?

It’s a question he can answer now!

Elon Musk Smoking
News

You Know, It’s Almost Like Elon Musk Doesn’t Want To Win His Twitter Fight Against The SEC

Trolling trumps triumph, apparently.

This is fun.
Hedge Funds

Man Who Paid Himself $3.9 Billion To Run Hedge Fund Thinks Guy Running Hedge Fund Is Overpaid

Also, the same man who failed to notice the continent-wide bribery ring run by his lieutenant isn’t impressed with the hedge fund’s corporate governance.

hunter biden
News

Hello! You’ve Been Referred Here Because You’re Wrong About Twitter And Hunter Biden’s Laptop

Just helping you out here.

By Chris Potter (Flickr: 3D Judges Gavel) [CC BY 2.0], via Wikimedia Commons
Hedge Funds

Circumlocution, What-About-ism Not A Winning Strategy For Hedge Fund Manager In Court

Turns out British judges are real sticklers for evidence backing allegations.