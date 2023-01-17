Things Are So Bad That Larry Summers Is The Pollyanna At Downer Davos

For the first time since the coronavirus was a novel illness of moderate concern, the world’s economic, political and thought leaders have descended upon Davos, Switzerland, for skiing and schmoozing and pontificating at the World Economic Forum’s customary January shindig. You’d think this would make them happy.

It has not made them happy.

“The mood is somber,” said Nick Studer, chief executive of the Oliver Wyman Group consulting firm, who has attended meetings in Davos for years…. “I haven’t heard in 30 years being in business of people talking about the recession for so long,” said Christophe Beck, chairman and CEO of Ecolab Inc., a provider of services and products used in water treatment, cleaning and infection prevention…. “Anyone who’s not nervous isn’t paying attention,” [Cloudflare CEO Matthew] Prince said.

Nor is IMF helping the mood.

“The global economy may be on the brink of a reversal of the steady increase in integration that characterized the second half of the 20th century,” the multilateral lender said in its analysis. “While fragmentation may entail strategic advantages for some countries in selected cases, it is very likely to involve significant economic costs in the aggregate.”

They’ve even put up a contender for 2023 Word of the Year to describe the nightmare, although we’d just as soon have revived 2012’s “omnishambles.”

The word of the event is “polycrisis,” a term we’ve been hearing in countless meetings and gatherings. The word — apparently coined in the 1990s, then used in 2016 by Jean-Claude Juncker, the European Commission’s president at the time — now refers to the swirl of global emergencies that include economic slowdowns and rising inflation, the war in Ukraine and more.

On the other hand, it might just be the naïve pessimism of youth, for even permabear Larry Summers thinks those are some beams of sunlight poking out over the Jakobshorn.

Davos attendees “are sort of daring to be hopeful but not entirely convinced of being hopeful,” Mr. Summers said. He has predicted that to bring inflation down, a recession would be necessary. He still doesn’t expect a soft landing, when growth slows but doesn’t turn negative. “But it looks more plausible to me that there would be a soft landing than it did, principally because the economy is staying strong…. There are all kinds of shoes that could have dropped that have not dropped…. “If you talk to people on Wall Street who are 35 years and younger, they think it’s the end of the world,” [Henry Schein CEO Stanley] Bergman said. “You talk to people 50 and over, we’ve been through this many times.”

