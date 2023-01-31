Trump Lawyer Brags About All The Courtroom Winning. No, She Will Not Be Taking Questions At This Time.

Fresh off being fined a million dollars and called out by a federal judge for abusive, bad faith litigation, Alina Habba is back on air to assure the MAGA faithful that he is winning BIGLY.

The former president is doing so much winning he’s actually sick of it, Habba explained to rightwing podcaster Chris Burgard of “HisGlory.tv”. Only you never hear about it because the liberal media won’t cover it.

From the legal perspective, and as somebody who is related and is intimately involved in his legal cases, I would just like to say that: when people bring cases against him — which worries a lot of people! When you have those, but they’re not within merit, there are systems in place, even when you have crooked judges, appellate division, etc. And we’ve been winning. They’re not publicized, they’re not going to be.

Calling judges “crooked” when you’ve just been called out for a “playbook” that includes attacking the legitimacy of the judiciary is … a choice.

Habba did not elaborate on which cases Trump has been winning, but he certainly hasn’t been victorious in the cases he brought himself. In addition to the vicious slapdown in the Clinton RICO case that resulted in a million dollars in sanctions, Trump lost his federal suit in New York against New York Attorney General Letitia James to stop her investigating his company, and he recently withdrew an even stupider case he brought in Florida against the NYAG. As for his lawsuits against big tech, he lost the case against Twitter, at which point the cases against Meta and YouTube got put on ice pending appeal.

Trump lost at the Eleventh Circuit when he sued the Justice Department over the Mar-a-Lago raid. He lost when sued the National Archives to prevent it disclosing his presidential records to the January 6 Committee. He lost when he sued to stop the disclosure of his tax returns to the Ways and Means Committee. And he lost when he sued to block former Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. from investigating him during his presidency.

As for the cases brought against him, the record is scarcely better. Trump did win an important interim victory in the first defamation case brought by advice columnist E. Jean Carroll, when the Second Circuit reversed a trial judge’s ruling that the president is not an employee of the executive branch for purposes of the Federal Tort Claims and Westfall Acts. But whether the government will be allowed to substitute itself as defendant and dismiss the case is currently before the DC Court of Appeals, which is considering whether Trump’s comments about Carroll fall within the scope of his official duties. In any event, he didn’t win that case, and in the meantime, Carroll filed another claim under the newly enacted Adult Survivors Act.

Trump is also the defendant in several cases arising out of his conduct leading up to the Capitol Riot. The issue of whether he enjoys absolute immunity is on appeal to the DC Circuit, but he lost that argument at the trial level in suits brought by members of Congress and Capitol Police, and he’s recently been sued by the surviving partner of Officer Brian Sicknick, who died after being attacked by the mob on January 6, 2021.

And not for nothing, but the New York District Attorney secured a fraud conviction against his company, while the New York Attorney General’s $250 million civil fraud action has survived multiple attempts to derail and dismiss it.

So it’s not clear exactly what legal triumphs Habba is referring to here. But rest assured, everything is going exactly to plan!

“I have to tell you, everything is going to be fine. He is incredibly bright. He always been, and he’s always been by the book,” she said, smiling beatifically and declaring it an “honor” to represent the great man.

Fake it ’til you make it, right? Or at least until you get your own sweet Fox gig.

Liz Dye lives in Baltimore where she writes about law and politics.

For more of the latest in litigation, regulation, deals and financial services trends, sign up for Finance Docket, a partnership between Breaking Media publications Above the Law and Dealbreaker.