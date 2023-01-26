You Nongs Are Gonna Help Jim Gorman Pay This WhatsApp Docket, You Hear?

As those of his underlings who thought they could continue to clock in from the verandah or ski lodge know of him, James Gorman is not a man to have a lend of. He does not appreciate being taken for a mug or a berk or a galah—a drongo, if you will. And this whole WhatsApp rort—you know, the one that cost his Morgan Stanley $200 million, and, like, real, American dollars, not that Monopoly-looking toilet paper that he once called a currency—has him mad as a cut snake. So old Jim is gonna have to get up on some people where it matters most.

Individual penalties at Morgan Stanley range from a few thousand dollars to more than $1 million, based on a points system that considers factors including seniority, number of messages sent and whether they were issued prior warnings….

The funds have either been clawed back from previous bonuses or will be docked from future pay….

Morgan Stanley Fines Its Bankers Over Messaging Breaches [Bloomberg]

Morgan Stanley hits bankers with $1mn penalties for messaging breaches [FT]

For more of the latest in litigation, regulation, deals and financial services trends, sign up for Finance Docket, a partnership between Breaking Media publications Above the Law and Dealbreaker.