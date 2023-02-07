Biggest Brazilian Fraud (Allegedly) Produces Massive 0.14% Loss For Angry Hedge Fund

Like angry, delusional rioters impotently rampaging through the streets and government buildings of Brasília, the scandal engulfing retailer Americanas is roiling Brazil. How, exactly, nearly $4 billion disappeared, threatening a century-old institution and the jobs of the tens of thousands of people who work for it, remains unclear. Americanas refers to the situation as a matter of accounting “inconsistencies”—we’re looking in your direction again, PwC! Others suggest that perhaps the board should have been a bit more prying. Still others—shareholders, mainly—are using another word.

“For me, it is clear there was fraud,” said Daniel Gerber, a lawyer representing 20 minority shareholders in Americanas….

Another crying fraud is one of Brazil’s biggest hedge funds, Verde Asset Management. Seems the firm was taken in by the presence of the billionaires who owned vast swathes of its stock, as well as the somewhat impeachable credentials of its aforementioned auditor.

“We were victims of a fraud,” Verde wrote in an investor note released Monday. Americanas had a vast track record, counted on three key shareholders considered to be “the country’s best business managers” and had its balance sheets audited by one of the sector’s top firms, the fund said.

Well, it sure is good that Verde and founder Luis Stuhlberger have run up an amazing 21,800% net return over the last 26 years to cushion it from what must have been a massive hit from Brazil’s biggest-ever fraud.

Its exposure to local bonds of the Brazilian retailer brought a 14 basis-point loss last month, trimming gains to 2.7% in January.

How ever will it stem the redemptions flowing in while wiping all that egg off its face?

