Skip to main content
Biggest Brazilian Fraud (Allegedly) Produces Massive 0.14% Loss For Angry Hedge Fund

Biggest Brazilian Fraud (Allegedly) Produces Massive 0.14% Loss For Angry Hedge Fund

Verde Asset Management would have returned 2.84% last month if not for this damnable Americanas accounting scandal.

Fronteira, CC BY-SA 4.0 <https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0>, via Wikimedia Commons

Verde Asset Management would have returned 2.84% last month if not for this damnable Americanas accounting scandal.

Like angry, delusional rioters impotently rampaging through the streets and government buildings of Brasília, the scandal engulfing retailer Americanas is roiling Brazil. How, exactly, nearly $4 billion disappeared, threatening a century-old institution and the jobs of the tens of thousands of people who work for it, remains unclear. Americanas refers to the situation as a matter of accounting “inconsistencies”—we’re looking in your direction again, PwC! Others suggest that perhaps the board should have been a bit more prying. Still others—shareholders, mainly—are using another word.

“For me, it is clear there was fraud,” said Daniel Gerber, a lawyer representing 20 minority shareholders in Americanas….

Another crying fraud is one of Brazil’s biggest hedge funds, Verde Asset Management. Seems the firm was taken in by the presence of the billionaires who owned vast swathes of its stock, as well as the somewhat impeachable credentials of its aforementioned auditor.

“We were victims of a fraud,” Verde wrote in an investor note released Monday. Americanas had a vast track record, counted on three key shareholders considered to be “the country’s best business managers” and had its balance sheets audited by one of the sector’s top firms, the fund said.

Well, it sure is good that Verde and founder Luis Stuhlberger have run up an amazing 21,800% net return over the last 26 years to cushion it from what must have been a massive hit from Brazil’s biggest-ever fraud.

Its exposure to local bonds of the Brazilian retailer brought a 14 basis-point loss last month, trimming gains to 2.7% in January.

How ever will it stem the redemptions flowing in while wiping all that egg off its face?

Hedge Fund Verde Says It Was Victim of Brazil’s ‘Biggest Fraud Ever’ [Bloomberg]
How the $3.9bn Americanas scandal has shaken corporate Brazil [FT]
Americanas’ $4 Billion Accounting Scandal Puts More Scrutiny on PwC’s Auditing Record [Bloomberg]

For more of the latest in litigation, regulation, deals and financial services trends, sign up for Finance Docket, a partnership between Breaking Media publications Above the Law and Dealbreaker.

Related

By Chris Potter (Flickr: 3D Judges Gavel) [CC BY 2.0], via Wikimedia Commons
Hedge Funds

Allegedly Fraudulent Hedge Fund Counters Fraud Allegations With Award Won Through Alleged Fraud

Goldsky Asset Management may have no assets, but it does have hardware.

By Chris Potter (Flickr: 3D Judges Gavel) [CC BY 2.0], via Wikimedia Commons
Hedge Funds

Older Brother Sells Out Younger Brother In Alleged Crypto Hedge Fund Fraud, But Notes That Real Villain Is SEC

If they’d just unfreeze those assets, his little bro would quickly get them back to his alleged victims, he’s pretty sure.

gavel-money-bills-law-legal-litigation-finance-300x221
Hedge Funds

Hedge Fund Invests In Allegedly Defrauded Anti-Fraud Specialist

Litigation promises to be much more lucrative than whatever it was NS8 pretended to be doing.

(Getty Images)
Hedge Funds

SEC, Which Saw No Evidence Of Hedge Fund’s Fraud At First Glance, Sues Hedge Fund For Fraud

TCA Fund Management preferred the old, lazy, whistleblower-hating SEC.

Getty Images
Hedge Funds

Alleged Lying, Bullying, Compliance-Ignoring And Possible Fraud No Reason For Hedge Fund Not To Invest $50 Million With Outgoing Portfolio Manager

Allegedly. And, relatedly, Robert Gagliardi would still like the rest of his bonus.

gavel-money-bills-law-legal-litigation-finance-300x221
Hedge Funds

Local Man Allegedly Co-Conspires With Unwitting IRS In Hedge Fund Scam

Fake tax bills along with the fake account statements? Bravo, Justin Murphy.

(Rob Lavinsky/iRocks.com via Wikimedia Commons)
Hedge Funds

Least Shocking Hedge Fund Arrests Become Most Shocking Near-Exonerations

The Platinum Partners have beaten (most of) the rap.

By Chris Potter (Flickr: 3D Judges Gavel) [CC BY 2.0], via Wikimedia Commons
Hedge Funds

Ripping Off Your Fellow Creditors Disqualifies You From Bankruptcy Committees And Maybe From Running A Hedge Fund, But Not From Being A Lawyer

Six months’ suspension for six months in jail, apparently.