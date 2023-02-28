Brett Icahn Is Getting Excited
Carl Icahn turned 87 two weeks ago, which means he’s allowed to keep working for another five years or so if he wants to and keeps breathing, under the terms of the deal he struck two-plus years ago with his son and heir, Brett. Since then, Icahn Enterprises has suffered two down years. Now, Uncle Carl’s own big bets last year were something of a mixed bag, so perhaps it’s time to hand the baton to a new generation. Or, you know, if that generation is responsible for the losses, ripping up that deal and trying to find a way to live forever.
Carl Icahn’s private hedge fund was in the red again in 2022, after posting losses in each of the final three quarters of the year.