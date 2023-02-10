Skip to main content
Chinese Pre-IPO Companies Inflate, Bound For U.S. Like So Many Spy Balloons

Sino-American relations may be as frosty as ever right now, but the lure of an ADR of one’s own is increasingly irresistible.

Chase Doak, CC BY-SA 4.0 <https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0>, via Wikimedia Commons

It’s still faint, to be sure. But if you stand in just the right spot on Wall Street and look east, you may just feel it: Not quite a full-blown breeze, but a whiff, a hint of warmth, a sign that the deep freeze that has gripped the initial public offering market for more than a year may be starting to relax its frigid, turgid hold.

The solar technology firm Nextracker raised $638 million by selling about 15% more shares than expected…. “The window seems like it’s cracked open right now,” [JPMorgan Chase vice chairman for equity capital markets Michael] Wise told CNBC in a phone interview. “The strong market performance since the beginning of this year has investors and issuers back and engaged; many companies are now going through pre-IPO, testing-the-waters processes.”

Indeed, the change in temperature, however slight, has been noticeable enough to be picked up by Chinese, uh, weather balloons. Yes, totally legitimate weather balloons, which combined with the easing of fears that they’ll be thrown off the New York Stock Exchange just as quickly as they join it, is contributing to an increasingly tepid IPO environment.

Hesai Group, which sells “lidar” tech for self-driving cars, listed on the Nasdaq Thursday…. The company raised $190 million in its initial public offering, more than initial plans — and one of the largest listings since ride-hailing giant Didi raised $4.4 billion in its June 2021 IPO….

As of the end of 2022, only six China-based companies had issued American depositary receipts in U.S. IPOs since the Didi fallout…. Looking ahead, more Chinese companies are starting to prepare for listings in the U.S…. “If these first round of deals are successful in pricing, I would suspect it will open the floodgates,” [Marcum Asia CPAs co-chairman Drew] Bernstein said.

Wall Street’s frozen IPO market is thawing as companies take advantage of stock rally [CNBC]
Chinese IPOs are coming back to the U.S. [CNBC]
China, Still Trying to Play Down Balloon, Finds It’s Getting Harder to Do [NYT]

