Guy Who Thinks WallStreetBets Has Gotten Stupid Still Wants To Own It

We here at Dealbreaker haven’t seen “The New Americans: Gaming a Revolution,” the meme-stock-mania documentary debuting at South by Southwest next month. Perhaps when and if we do, however, it will give us some insight into the future Jaime Rogozinski biopic that may or may not eventually be made by disgraced Hollywood blockbuster-builder Brett Ratner. Because the key thing about the founder of Reddit community r/WallStreetBets is that he got shitcanned and kicked off the now-legendary subreddit nearly a full year before r/WallStreetBets’ moment in the sun—early 2021’s GameStop frenzy. Which Rogozinski thinks was bullshit anyway.

“My vision for WSB is not a massive pump group, but a massively empowered group which collectively strengthens the foundation of Wall Street,” he said.

Sounds nice, but a movie that ends with its protagonist first getting fired as r/WSB’s moderator for shilling his book and then kicked off the boards entirely by his successors—who gloat, in spite of everything, that the community has “become incredibly more vibrant and more intelligent” since its founder was ousted—only to then watch it rise, however briefly, to fame and prominence and influence, doesn’t really sing. So Rogozinski is taking a page from The Social Network and trying to write a more heroic ending.

Mr. Rogozinski is accusing the social-media platform of breaching contract by ousting him from his role as a WallStreetBets moderator in 2020 and infringing on his right to trademark the WallStreetBets brand, among other complaints. “I felt this was personal, and I felt betrayed,” Mr. Rogozinski said in an interview with The Wall Street Journal.

Well, there’s your tag line.

WallStreetBets Founder Sues Reddit [WSJ]

