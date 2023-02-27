Skip to main content
Hedge Fund Bribe-Loving Union Boss Packing His Ferragamo Luggage

Norman Seabrook is getting out of jail three years early because his judge was upset about his surrogate adult son.

Once upon a time, U.S. District Judge Alvin Hellerstein believed he was being thoroughly impartial in presiding over some of the many, many trials of defunct hedge fund Platinum Partners. Sure, he was the self-proclaimed surrogate father to former Platinum marketing chief Andrew Kaplan, the son of the judge’s late and very dear friend, who had pleaded guilty to helping defraud the somewhat icky hedge fund’s clients. But that doesn’t mean he couldn’t properly sit in judgment of Platinum co-founder Murray Huberfeld and the man he was very luxuriously bribing for mandates, former New York City corrections officer union chief Norman Seabrook. After all, these weren’t the fraud charges that tripped up Kaplan. They were bribery charges! (There was, allegedly, a lot going on at Platinum.) Totally different. And no, he wasn’t being too hard on the guys who’d led his sort-of-son astray, even if he did sentence Huberfeld to five times the jailtime that prosecutors had asked for.

After the Second Circuit Court of Appeals roundly rebuked, well, everything about his harsh sentence against Huberfeld, Hellerstein had a second thought about the conflict of interest he initially said he didn’t have. And after one of his colleagues slashed Huberfeld’s sentence from 30 months to just seven, Hellerstein seems to have had another second thought: Maybe he had been taking his anger about his adopted boy’s ruin out on those before him.

Norman Seabrook, the former longtime leader of the New York City correction officers’ union who in 2019 was sentenced to nearly five years in prison for taking a bribe, was granted release on Friday by a Manhattan judge who noted an “unjust disparity” between his sentence and that of the businessman who had paid him off…. “Now that Huberfeld’s sentence has been reduced to 13 months,” Judge Hellerstein wrote, “it would be unjust for Seabrook to face 58 months in custody.”

The judge said Mr. Seabrook’s adjusted sentence — the 21 months he has served in prison — “reflects the seriousness of Seabrook’s crime” while also “remedying what would otherwise be an unjust sentencing disparity between Seabrook and his co-defendants.”

Former Jail Guard Union Chief Wins Early Release From Bribery Sentence [NYT]

