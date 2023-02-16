Jes Staley’s Creep-Off With Jeffrey Epstein Revealed

Like many a prominent person before him, former Barclays CEO Jes Staley would prefer to have his relationship with convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein described—if at all—as purely professional. And like many a prominent person before him, that has become impossible, for which he—like other prominent persons before him—has the U.S. Virgin Islands’ attorney general to thank for making that impossible. Well, the A.G. and himself for sending 1,200 e-mails to his sex-offender client.

In December 2009, Staley sent another alleged missive to Epstein: “I realize the danger in sending this email. But it was great to be able, today, to give you, in New York City, a long heartfelt, hug.”

Well, that certainly sounds professional. As does this:

“So when all hell breaks lo[o]se, and the world is crumbling, I will come here, and be at peace,” Staley wrote to Epstein in November 2009. “Presently, I’m in the hot tub with a glass of white wine. This is an amazing place. Truly amazing. Next time, we’re here together. I owe you much. And I deeply appreciate our friendship. I have few so profound.”

Notably, the “here” referenced therein is the late Epstein’s private sex-trafficking island. And if you’re wondering why Staley, then leading JPMorgan Chase’s private bank, was e-mailing Epstein from Epstein’s own hot tub—after all, this was a purely professional relationship, so surely Staley, the only person known to have transacted an actual bit of business with Epstein, was there, on the island, in the hot tub, to meet with his client—well, it’s because Epstein wasn’t on the island: He was under house arrest in Florida after his release from prison for pedophilia. Indeed, for someone with a professional relationship with a known sex criminal, Staley seems to have spent a lot of time on Little Saint James sans his client.

Staley, who reportedly sailed his yacht to Epstein’s island during the course of their friendship, emailed Epstein again in January 2010. “Arrived at your harbor,” the banking boss wrote. “Someday, we have to do this together.”

Now, having it revealed that an infamous site of underage sex trafficking is your favorite place on earth will certainly raise eyebrows. But perhaps, like some other persons, you just appreciated its natural Caribbean beauty for picnics (and, of course, hot tubs). And perhaps expressions of affection and friendship are all that’s in those e-mails in addition, of course, from purely professional matters.

In a memorandum also filed on Wednesday, attorneys for the U.S. Virgin Islands said that Epstein “emailed Staley photos of young women in seductive poses.” In August 2009… the financier asked Staley whether he’d need anything while in the U.K. capital, and Staley answered, “Yep….” “That was fun,” Staley [wrote to Epstein in mid-2010]. “Say hi to Snow White.” “[W]hat character would you like next?” Epstein replied. “Beauty and the Beast,” Staley wrote, to which Epstein answered, “well one side is available.”

To be sure, these e-mails are a whole lot less “innocuous” than Staley’s lawyer promised, just as Staley’s relationship with Epstein seems a whole lot less “professional” after reading them, but they’re hardly the smoking gun the Virgin Islands seem to indicate when it says they point to Staley’s being “involved in Epstein’s sex-trafficking operation.” (They definitely do suggest that Epstein thought his buddy Jes was a bit of a drunk: “Always thoughts of alcohol,” he wrote to Staley in December 2009, although in context Staley’s reference to “French wine” may be read as one of the “code words” his lawyers swear he never used with Epstein.) Unfortunately for Staley, the attorney general’s got some of what those in the legal business call circumstantial evidence. For instance, after telling Epstein that he’d have some needs in London, Epstein allegedly sent $3,000 to a woman. And not just any woman, but the same woman he’d given $2,000 to coinciding with Staley’s visit to Epstein’s Florida pad.

Notably, the Virgin Islands isn’t suing Staley. It’s suing JPMorgan Chase, which it—and some others—says should have done more to stop Epstein, perhaps by giving him fewer than 55 accounts from which to alleged draw when women needed to be paid around the time his banker at JPMorgan, Staley, was paying him a visit. JPMC is having none of that, noting that the USVI didn’t exactly do a particularly bang-up job of catching Epstein while he was trafficking teenage girls through their jurisdiction. To which the attorney general’s office noted that it didn’t have access to roughly 1,200 key pieces of evidence that JPMorgan did.

“Staley emailed freely with Epstein about his visits to Little St. James over his work email account in full view of JPMorgan.”

Methinks Staley shouldn’t be counting on that last $32 million from Barclays.

