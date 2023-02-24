Skip to main content
Kentucky A.G. Investigating Wokeness Of Banks His State Has Already Banned For Wokeness

To what end? Votes, baby!

Office of the Attorney General, Commonwealth of Kentucky, CC0, via Wikimedia Commons

Like a lot of red states (albeit unlike any other state with a Democratic governor, as far as we are aware), Kentucky has decided to do something about the scourge that is ravaging our streets and bringing the American people to their very knees: financial services firms that dare utter, under any circumstances, the words “environmental,” “social” or “governance.” Back in May of last year, the Kentucky legislature passed and the aforementioned Democratic governor, Andy Beshear, inexplicably signed a law barring for business with the commonwealth any company engaging in what it calls “energy company boycotts.” This generated the now-predictable shrugs from Wall Street, even after Kentucky Treasurer Allison Ball photocopied West Virginia’s list of verboten banks and asset managers, including (predictably) ESG poster-whipping-boy (and the world’s largest money manager, for what it’s worth) BlackRock, Citigroup, JPMorgan Chase and a whole bunch of companies with suspiciously and ominously funny-sounded foreign names.

Tempest in a teapot sorted then, you might expect. Kentucky won’t do any more business with those companies—although public pensions funds could, if they wanted (and they do), since even the people writing this ridiculous legislation recognized that banning pensions from doing business with the likes of BlackRock and JPMorgan Chase would also be, in effect, to ban them from performing their fiduciary duty—and those companies don’t particularly care, because there’s apparently more money to be made in wokeworld than there is doing business with the fifth-poorest state in the union.

And so it probably would have been, except that Attorney General Daniel Cameron (R-obviously) would like to have Beshear’s job one day, and is maybe worried that Ball might, too, and so it’s unfair for her to get to hog all of the woke-bashing. So he’s sending subpoenas all over Wall Street, demanding any documents with the words “climate” or “environmental” in them, including to two banks—JPMC and Citi—that have already been blacklisted by the state.

In response, the Kentucky Bankers Association sued, calling the attorney general’s 24 demands for information and 20 separate demands for documents an “amazing” overreach.

In effect, according to the bankers’ legal filing, the demands were “creating an ongoing state surveillance system.” The bankers further claimed that the attorney general was violating their right to free speech and freedom to associate.

To which, if Cameron were honest, which he obviously is not, he’d simply respond that freedom of speech only matters to Republicans if the speech in question is acceptable to them. That being said, if Larry Fink or any other woke Wall Streeter wants to throw a few bucks at Cameron for Governor ’23, he’s no more likely to say “no” than any of the other hypocrites.

The E.S.G. Fight Has Come to This: Bankers Suing Lawyers [NYT]
Republican Bashing of E.S.G. Gets More Complicated [DealBook]

