Layoffs Watch ’23: JPMorgan Chase

The mortgage business may be bouncing back, but not enough, apparently.

The mortgage business may be bouncing back, but not enough, apparently.

Mortgage rates are dropping. The housing market is showing signs of life. Refinancings are up. Manhattan rents are higher than ever.

All too late, apparently, for some hundreds of JPMorgan mortgage employees about to join the thousand or so of their former colleagues (and 6,000 other new layoff victims) in the tightest job market in a half-century.

The reductions are tied to lower industry volumes and included some managers, according to people familiar with the matter who asked not to be identified discussing personnel decisions. JPMorgan’s mortgage-origination volume slumped 60% last year as Federal Reserve rate hikes cooled a pandemic-era boom.

JPMorgan Cuts Hundreds More Mortgage Workers Amid Housing Woes [Bloomberg via Yahoo!]
Mortgage rates fall for fourth week in a row [CNN]
Housing Market Shows Signs of Thawing [WSJ]
Manhattan rents hit an all-time high in January [CNBC]
Weekly jobless claims edged up last week, but the labor market remains robust [CNN]

