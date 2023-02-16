Long Island Man Really Put The Work In On His Ponzi Scheme

In an alternate timeline in some very-nearly-like-our-own-but-slightly-different part of the multiverse, Long Island’s Jeffrey Parket might have been a great novelist or showrunner. Certainly, he appears to have the creative drive and attention to detail to imagine into being whole worlds populated by characters and situations wholly of his own imagination.

Alas, in our universe, he used those impressive inventive powers to other ends, according to prosecutors.

From at least 2016 through December 2021, PARKET fraudulently obtained over $65 million in short-term loans from individuals and financial institutions by materially misrepresenting his financial condition and pledging fake collateral. Claiming that he needed short-term liquidity for investment opportunities or real estate purchases, PARKET constructed elaborate stories and submitted hundreds of pages of supporting documents to obtain loans he had no intention of repaying. Among other things, he falsified bank and brokerage statements and contracts allegedly reflecting his significant assets and ownership interests in valuable investment accounts. To furnish proof of some of these ownership interests, PARKET also used the names, titles, and forged signatures of actual company executives he falsely claimed were his business associates. He created fake email addresses for them and forged lengthy email correspondence regarding measures supposedly taken by PARKET and his purported business associates to secure the loans.

While Parket’s scam was several orders of magnitude shy of the master’s, surely the founding dean of the Bernie Madoff Institute of Fraud is smiling up at Parket from his special corner of the eighth circle of hell. He’d have been a credit to a faculty that appreciated the Ponzi scheme for the art form it can be at its highest level.

Former Bond Trader And Hedge Fund Founder Jeffrey Soberman Parket Pleads Guilty To $65 Million Ponzi Lending Scheme [press release]

Great Neck Hedge Fund Founder Admits $65M Ponzi Scheme [Long Island Press]

For more of the latest in litigation, regulation, deals and financial services trends, sign up for Finance Docket, a partnership between Breaking Media publications Above the Law and Dealbreaker.