Making Lawyers File Suspicious Activity Reports Would Lead To More Suspicious Activity, End Of Rule Of Law And Civilization Generally, Lawyers Say

They promise they’ll try to do better to not aid and abet money-laundering, really.

Given just how often banks get in trouble for fucking them up, over and over and over again, it seems like a real pain-in-the-ass to have to file suspicious activity reports. I mean, really, is it all that suspicious when a future president and his family have money pouring in from—let’s just say for arguments’ sake—Russian gangsters connected to that country’s president? Who can say? Certainly not Deutsche Bank’s leaders at the time. So you can certainly see why lawyers—to say nothing of accountants and private-equity firms—would not want to have to make the same calls as banks.

But these officers of the court have higher-minded reasons than laziness and ass-covering to wish to avoid facing the same SAR rules as banks, such as might be imposed by a revived version of the anti-money-laundering legislation known as the Enablers Act.

Requiring lawyers to report suspicious transactions by their clients also could undermine attorney-client privilege, the [American Bar Association] argued in their resolution.

You see, if would-be cash-washing clients knew that their lawyers were legally-bound to narc on them, they might not seek the help of those lawyers in their plans to launder money, thus depriving those lawyers of the opportunity to inveigh with those clients against laundering money. An iron-clad argument, you’d think, but the proposed Enablers Act is one of those vanishingly rare things on Capitol Hill to enjoy bipartisan support—and the man who single-handedly killed it last year, Pat Toomey, is no longer in a position to do so on account of not being a U.S. senator anymore. And so it has resorted to the aforementioned resolution and that desperate last refuge of scoundrels, belated promises of self-regulation.

The ABA said it was urging state and local governments to develop voluntary risk-based guidance to help lawyers prevent money-laundering and many other crimes, from human-trafficking to national security violations…. Several of the ABA’s committees are in the process of considering changes to its model rules for professional conduct that would address a lawyer’s obligation to conduct due diligence, according to the resolution issued Monday.

ABA Passes Resolution Opposing Suspicious-Transaction Reporting Rule for Lawyers [WSJ]

