Neel Kashkari Measures Inflation By How Much It Costs To Sustain A Family Of 12 On Garbage Lasagna

Much easier than teasing out what the hell the “supercore” number is.

Smnh1730, CC BY-SA 4.0 <https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0>, via Wikimedia Commons

Much easier than teasing out what the hell the “supercore” number is.

When seeking to get a real sense of how much inflation there really is, some focus on the headline numbers. Others drill down a bit deeper, ditching volatile (and essential) things like food and energy to focus on “core” inflation, while still others (notably presidents seeking to put the best possible face on things after their triumphant credit-grabbing big speeches) prefer to point to the even narrower “supercore” measures. Some keep their eyes peeled to wages and the job market. Others, quite reasonably if imprecisely, do quite the opposite, tending to put the emphasis on the things they, you know, need, like gas, groceries and housing.

Not uncanny-valley everyman Neel Kashkari. While the AI running the Minneapolis Fed chief does its best to appear like a totally normal guy—boiling down complex subjects like inflation to simple analogies to ride-sharing pricing—it also prides itself on thinking differently. No: This non-economist doesn’t need all the numbers or to worry about which gauge is “core” or “supercore.” He just needs to go to his local Kowalski’s Market and head to the freezer aisle.

“I pay attention to grocery prices. There is this large tray of lasagna that I used to buy that used to cost around $16. Now it’s around $21,” said Kashkari in reference to the Stouffer’s product. “That’s my own little measuring stick of how inflation is going.”

And since his key inflation gauge is still running at 31.25%, rather than the headline rate of 5% or “supercore” rate of about 4%, Kashkari’s not nearly done jacking up interest rates.

The Fed recently hiked its benchmark short-term rate to 4.75%, but Kashkari said he’d advocate for an eventual hike up to 5.4%. “I’m a little bit on the higher end than some of my (Fed) colleagues,” he said.

Fed Reserve official says he gauges inflation by the price of Stouffer’s frozen lasagna [MarketWatch]
New White House Wage Data Show Slowing Pressure on ‘Supercore’ Inflation [WSJ]
Fed’s Neel Kashkari says central bank has not made enough progress, keeping his rate outlook [CNBC]
Powell: Jobs report was stronger than expected but shows why this will be a long process [Reuters]
Biden Makes His Business Case in the State of the Union [DealBook]

